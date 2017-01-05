British Cycling unveil new team kit

Image 1 of 5 Laura Kenny models the new (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 2 of 5 BMX riders Paddy Sharrock and Tre Whyte in the new jerseys (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 3 of 5 Jacob Hennessy wrapped up for winter in the new GB road kit (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 4 of 5 Annasley Park wears the new GB track skinsuit (Image credit: British Cycling) Image 5 of 5 The new Great Britain cycling team kit (Image credit: British Cycling)

British Cycling have unveiled the new kit to be worn by Great Britain Cycling Team riders across all disciplines during the 2017 season.

Czech brand Kalas was announced as the federation's new kit supplier in November, replacing Adidas, and they have come up with a split white and blue colourway, with elements of red, to represent the Union Jack flag.

Union Jacks are featured on each sleeve, while the blue section of the jerseys and skinsuits features a camouflage-style map of Great Britain.

The jersey is also the first to feature the HSBC logo, with the bank having been unveiled as a new major sponsor, replacing Sky, last year.

“We are delighted to be working with Kalas. From the start of our process to recruit a new clothing supplier, Kalas demonstrated a detailed understanding of the performance demands of such a technical partnership," said Iain Dyer, Great Britain Cycling Team head coach.

“Having a kit supplier with their in-depth knowledge and high level of service is invaluable to the Great Britain Cycling Team.”

Kalas director and co-owner Jakub Věncek added: “Working with British Cycling and the Great Britain Cycling Team has opened up some exciting opportunities for Kalas to demonstrate our capabilities. For over 25 years we’ve been developing premium cycling kit. We have made these new elements and technologies, introduced in to the 2017 kit design, available for fans of the team to experience during their rides and races.”