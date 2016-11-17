British Cycling signs four-year deal with clothing maker Kalas - News Shorts

Image 1 of 5 The women's team pursuit squads listen to the British national anthem (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Profile of Mont Brouilly (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 5 The peloton climbs during stage 3 at Paris-Nice before the snow started to fall. Image 4 of 5 Frank Schleck on the track in Gent during the 2km farewell race for Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Andrea Palini (SkyDive Dubai) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

British Cycling signs four-year deal with clothing maker Kalas

British Cycling signed a four-year deal with Czech clothing maker Kalas to be the official clothing supplier of the Great Britain Cycling Team, according to an announcement released today by the British federation.

The partnership will begin on January 1, 2017, and will see the company supply on and off-bike clothing for all riders and staff.





Mount Brouilly time trial for 2017 Paris-Nice?

The 2016 Paris-Nice stage to Mount Brouily was first neutralised then cancelled due to heavy snow which led to race director Christian Prudhomme announcing that "We promise we'll come back to Mont-Brouilly. French newspaper Le Progrés has reported that the Rhône département climb will feature in the 2017 edition of the race with an uphill time trial.

According to Le Progrés, the stage will start in Beaujeu with the riders to tackle the 3km Mont-Brouilly climb for stage 3.

The route is expected to be announced in the coming weeks with the dates of March 5-12 confirmed by the UCI.

Fränk Schleck to run a grand fondo in 2017

Fränk Schleck announced his retirement from the sport this season, calling time on a 16-year career. The Tour de France podium finisher rode his final race at Il Lombardia and since been adjusting to a new life of retirement. The 36-year-old told Radsport News that he is still riding regularly but is yet to fully come to terms with his decision.

"Everything is still very new. Of course, I still train like a pro to some extent. I have perhaps not realized in completely. But that will come, at the latest when the training camps of the teams and finally the races are going on," Schleck said.

Schleck, who rode with Trek-Segafredo in the final years of his career, also told the news outlet of his future plans with includes staying within the sport.

"I still need to sort certain things out," he said of his plans. "I want to give my passion for cycling and my experience back to others. Not necessarily directly as a sporting leader. Rather, I would like to help as many people as possible. For health and environmental reasons, everyone should love cycling more.





Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec add three new riders as 2017 roster takes shape

Italian Pro-Continental team Androni Giocattoli - Sidermec are finalising its roster for the upcoming 2017 season with several new signings. Italian trio Matteo Malucelli (Unieuro–Wilier), Matteo Spreafico (Kolss BDC Team) and Andrea Palini (Skydive Dubai Pro Cycling) will join the team for next season, as will Lampre-Merida's Mattia Cattaneo.

The team have gathered in Galzignano Terme, Padua to lay the foundations for the the new season with all but the Colombian duo Egan Bernal and Ivan Sosa present.

Also joining the team are previously announced signings Carlos Gimenez (Neo-Pro), Davide Ballerini (Unieuro-Wilier), Fausto Masnada (Colpack) and Andrea Vendrame (Neo-Pro).