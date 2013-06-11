Bresset returns to racing after injury

Image 1 of 3 Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 2 of 3 Julie Bresset is tended by medics after crashing and breaking her collarbone in Germany (Image credit: Henrik Millennium, Kirchzarten, Germany) Image 3 of 3 Julie Bresset (France) flies her national flag as she celebrates victory in the women's cross country at the Olympic Games. (Image credit: AFP)

Olympic champion Julie Bresset (BH-Suntour-KMC) returned to competition this weekend at the Coupe de France round in Locminé, France. It was her first race back in nearly two months after breaking her collarbone at a Bundesliga race in Germany in mid-April.

Bresset battled Sabrina Enaux for the win and out-sprinted her in the finale to take the victory on a day that marked her 24th birthday.

"I knew I would not be in top form. I'm back and the race is done. Now I must be patient," Bresset told universalbikeracing.com.

The race was only Bresset's fourth time back on a mountain bike since her crash. The memory of it is still affecting her.

When asked by velovert.com whether she was afraid during her first comeback race, she said, "Just because I cannot forget my fall. I have some uncertainty about my physical condition and technical skills."

Bresset is back in action in time for round 3 of the UCI Cross Country World Cup in Val di Sole, Italy this weekend. She had to sit out the first two rounds due to her injury. Her cross country race is on Saturday afternoon.