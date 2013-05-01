Bresset targets racing comeback by early June

Image 1 of 3 Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 2 of 3 Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC) Image 3 of 3 Julie Bresset (BH-SR Suntour-KMC) (Image credit: BH-SR Suntour-KMC)

Olympic and world cross country mountain bike champion Julie Bresset (BH Suntour KMC) is back on her bike on her home trainer following a broken collarbone at the Bundesliga race in Münsingen, Germany on April 14.

Her BH-SR Suntour-KMC team manager Michel Hutsebaut told velovert.com that she should be able to resume training on the road soon.

"There were no complications. Everything is going normally. She had a slight fever for a time, which is normal when the body receives such a shock," said Hutsebaut.

Bresset crashed in the race when another rider attempted a pass at an inopportune time, sending Bresset abruptly to the ground soon after the start of the race.

Her manager was upset that the other rider did not show the appropriate respect for his rider. "We would not see this kind of behaviour among the men where there is more respect for the world champion's jersey... but what is done is done, and it's better that it happened now than in the middle of July."

Bresset's participation in the opening World Cup is very much in doubt, and a decision will not be made until five days before the Albstadt, Germany race. At the latest, Bresset is hoping to return to competition at the Coupe de France Locminé on June 8-9. It means she might also miss the Nove Mesto second round of the World Cup.