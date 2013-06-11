Marotte and Bresset win Coupe de France round in Locmine
Olympic champ back in action after broken collarbone
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|1:41:03
|2
|Victor Koretzky (Fra)
|0:02:52
|3
|Hugo Drechou (Fra)
|0:03:27
|4
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra)
|0:04:19
|5
|Alexis Chenevier (Fra)
|0:04:38
|6
|Ludovic Dubau (Fra)
|0:05:19
|7
|Jérome Chevallier (Fra)
|0:05:45
|8
|Jonathan Galante (Fra)
|0:06:09
|9
|Marvin Gruget (Fra)
|0:06:21
|10
|Octavien Maillard (Fra)
|0:06:51
|11
|Damien Guillemet (Fra)
|0:07:08
|12
|Harold Flandre (Fra)
|0:07:39
|13
|Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)
|0:08:50
|14
|Florian Le Corre (Fra)
|0:08:52
|15
|Arthur Tropardy (Fra)
|0:09:05
|16
|Fabien Canal (Fra)
|0:09:18
|17
|Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)
|0:09:23
|18
|Romain Bernier (Fra)
|0:09:30
|19
|Emilien Mourier (Fra)
|0:09:37
|20
|Thomas Collinet (Fra)
|0:09:42
|21
|Aurélien Daniel (Fra)
|0:09:55
|22
|Thomas Fautrero (Fra)
|0:10:06
|23
|Charles Planet (Fra)
|0:10:08
|24
|Maxime Folco (Fra)
|0:10:21
|25
|Adrien Pascal (Fra)
|0:10:37
|26
|Ivan Gicquiau (Fra)
|0:10:50
|27
|Florent Pelizzari (Fra)
|28
|Hugo Navarian (Fra)
|0:11:09
|29
|Fabien Bragagia (Fra)
|0:11:23
|30
|Alexis Paris (Fra)
|0:11:24
|31
|Alrick Martin (Fra)
|0:11:42
|32
|Anthony Gauthier (Fra)
|0:11:59
|33
|Florian Trigo (Fra)
|0:12:23
|34
|Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)
|0:12:30
|35
|Antoine Bouqueret (Fra)
|0:12:31
|36
|Benoit Igoulen (Fra)
|0:12:51
|37
|Julien Bourdevaire (Fra)
|0:13:20
|38
|Guillaume Guilbaud (Fra)
|0:13:22
|39
|Thomas Griot (Fra)
|0:13:39
|40
|Paul Mathou (Fra)
|0:13:41
|41
|Maxime Danon (Fra)
|0:13:42
|42
|Vincent Lombardi (Fra)
|0:13:48
|43
|Kevin Miquel (Fra)
|0:13:52
|44
|Jonathan Lefevre (Fra)
|0:14:11
|45
|Alex Dere (Fra)
|0:14:12
|46
|Jean Louis Bourdevaire (Fra)
|0:14:18
|47
|Thibault Geneste (Fra)
|0:14:25
|48
|Sang Hoon Na (Kor)
|0:14:41
|49
|Rémi Briere (Fra)
|0:14:47
|50
|Yohann Lebarillier (Fra)
|0:14:50
|51
|Arnaud Taurelle (Fra)
|0:15:00
|52
|Julien Toppan (Fra)
|0:15:07
|53
|Alexis Bru (Fra)
|0:15:15
|54
|Gwénaël Morra (Fra)
|0:15:27
|55
|Sebastien Lefevre (Fra)
|0:15:38
|56
|Simon Chasseloup (Fra)
|0:15:45
|57
|Alexandre Lavaud (Fra)
|0:15:48
|58
|Arnaud Cannau (Fra)
|0:15:56
|59
|Clement Escalier (Fra)
|0:16:10
|60
|Mathieu Rotiel (Fra)
|0:16:21
|61
|Nicolas Sire (Fra)
|0:16:33
|62
|Alexandre Pelletier (Fra)
|0:16:38
|63
|Clément Souvray (Fra)
|0:16:50
|64
|Nicolas Bonnieu (Fra)
|0:16:56
|65
|Remy Bourdon (Fra)
|0:17:04
|66
|Etienne Puech (Fra)
|0:17:16
|67
|Pierre Colart (Fra)
|0:17:29
|68
|Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)
|0:17:31
|69
|Jonathan Perret (Fra)
|0:18:15
|70
|Valentin Revaux (Fra)
|0:18:28
|71
|Sébastien Roux (Fra)
|0:18:48
|72
|Romain Cleret (Fra)
|0:19:07
|73
|Bastien Giret (Fra)
|0:19:21
|74
|Pierre Morque (Fra)
|0:19:26
|75
|Charlélie Cantaloube (Fra)
|0:20:00
|76
|Jimmy Le Clainche (Fra)
|0:20:05
|77
|Joseph De Poortere Emelien (Fra)
|0:20:29
|78
|Nicolas Levasseur (Fra)
|0:20:42
|79
|Gregory Pol (Fra)
|0:21:07
|80
|Léo Bandiera (Fra)
|0:21:29
|81
|Benjamin Delfino (Fra)
|0:22:13
|82
|Denis Miramond (Fra)
|0:23:28
|83
|Vincent Thomas (Fra)
|0:23:36
|84
|Patrick Olesen (Fra)
|0:23:43
|85
|Jérôme Delaire (Fra)
|0:24:52
|86
|Bastien Rolland (Fra)
|0:25:40
|87
|Vincent Schmit (Fra)
|0:26:06
|88
|Lucas Garbellotto (Fra)
|0:29:11
|89
|Alexandre Savoye (Fra)
|90
|Amaël Jegu (Fra)
|91
|Guillaume Le Gouedec (Fra)
|92
|Romain Troupel (Fra)
|93
|Theo Portal (Fra)
|94
|Aymeric Hazard (Fra)
|95
|Joshua Lecointre (Fra)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julie Bresset (Fra)
|1:39:32
|2
|Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
|3
|Fanny Bourdon (Fra)
|0:02:41
|4
|Laura Metzler (Fra)
|0:03:27
|5
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra)
|0:04:18
|6
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|0:04:29
|7
|Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)
|0:05:44
|8
|Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)
|0:06:51
|9
|Marine Eon (Fra)
|0:07:03
|10
|Margot Moschetti (Fra)
|0:08:40
|11
|Anais Simon (Fra)
|0:11:00
|12
|Delphine Boissy (Fra)
|0:11:14
|13
|Laura Chazal (Fra)
|0:12:37
|14
|Marion Loubet (Fra)
|0:12:52
|15
|Estelle Boudot (Fra)
|0:13:16
|16
|Maria Diaz (Spa)
|0:13:37
|17
|Elea Boissy (Fra)
|0:13:53
|18
|Pauline Delhaye (Fra)
|0:13:58
|19
|Aurélia Perry (Fra)
|0:14:22
|20
|Valentine Segrestan (Fra)
|0:14:28
|21
|Cecile Delaire (Fra)
|0:17:39
|22
|Laura Joubert (Fra)
|0:17:55
|23
|Eva Colin (Fra)
|0:23:45
|24
|Krisztina Babits (Hun)
|0:28:28
|25
|Victoire Joncheray (Fra)
