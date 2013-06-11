Trending

Marotte and Bresset win Coupe de France round in Locmine

Olympic champ back in action after broken collarbone

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Marotte (Fra)1:41:03
2Victor Koretzky (Fra)0:02:52
3Hugo Drechou (Fra)0:03:27
4Jordan Sarrou (Fra)0:04:19
5Alexis Chenevier (Fra)0:04:38
6Ludovic Dubau (Fra)0:05:19
7Jérome Chevallier (Fra)0:05:45
8Jonathan Galante (Fra)0:06:09
9Marvin Gruget (Fra)0:06:21
10Octavien Maillard (Fra)0:06:51
11Damien Guillemet (Fra)0:07:08
12Harold Flandre (Fra)0:07:39
13Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)0:08:50
14Florian Le Corre (Fra)0:08:52
15Arthur Tropardy (Fra)0:09:05
16Fabien Canal (Fra)0:09:18
17Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)0:09:23
18Romain Bernier (Fra)0:09:30
19Emilien Mourier (Fra)0:09:37
20Thomas Collinet (Fra)0:09:42
21Aurélien Daniel (Fra)0:09:55
22Thomas Fautrero (Fra)0:10:06
23Charles Planet (Fra)0:10:08
24Maxime Folco (Fra)0:10:21
25Adrien Pascal (Fra)0:10:37
26Ivan Gicquiau (Fra)0:10:50
27Florent Pelizzari (Fra)
28Hugo Navarian (Fra)0:11:09
29Fabien Bragagia (Fra)0:11:23
30Alexis Paris (Fra)0:11:24
31Alrick Martin (Fra)0:11:42
32Anthony Gauthier (Fra)0:11:59
33Florian Trigo (Fra)0:12:23
34Thibaud Lhenry (Fra)0:12:30
35Antoine Bouqueret (Fra)0:12:31
36Benoit Igoulen (Fra)0:12:51
37Julien Bourdevaire (Fra)0:13:20
38Guillaume Guilbaud (Fra)0:13:22
39Thomas Griot (Fra)0:13:39
40Paul Mathou (Fra)0:13:41
41Maxime Danon (Fra)0:13:42
42Vincent Lombardi (Fra)0:13:48
43Kevin Miquel (Fra)0:13:52
44Jonathan Lefevre (Fra)0:14:11
45Alex Dere (Fra)0:14:12
46Jean Louis Bourdevaire (Fra)0:14:18
47Thibault Geneste (Fra)0:14:25
48Sang Hoon Na (Kor)0:14:41
49Rémi Briere (Fra)0:14:47
50Yohann Lebarillier (Fra)0:14:50
51Arnaud Taurelle (Fra)0:15:00
52Julien Toppan (Fra)0:15:07
53Alexis Bru (Fra)0:15:15
54Gwénaël Morra (Fra)0:15:27
55Sebastien Lefevre (Fra)0:15:38
56Simon Chasseloup (Fra)0:15:45
57Alexandre Lavaud (Fra)0:15:48
58Arnaud Cannau (Fra)0:15:56
59Clement Escalier (Fra)0:16:10
60Mathieu Rotiel (Fra)0:16:21
61Nicolas Sire (Fra)0:16:33
62Alexandre Pelletier (Fra)0:16:38
63Clément Souvray (Fra)0:16:50
64Nicolas Bonnieu (Fra)0:16:56
65Remy Bourdon (Fra)0:17:04
66Etienne Puech (Fra)0:17:16
67Pierre Colart (Fra)0:17:29
68Adria Noguera Soldevila (Spa)0:17:31
69Jonathan Perret (Fra)0:18:15
70Valentin Revaux (Fra)0:18:28
71Sébastien Roux (Fra)0:18:48
72Romain Cleret (Fra)0:19:07
73Bastien Giret (Fra)0:19:21
74Pierre Morque (Fra)0:19:26
75Charlélie Cantaloube (Fra)0:20:00
76Jimmy Le Clainche (Fra)0:20:05
77Joseph De Poortere Emelien (Fra)0:20:29
78Nicolas Levasseur (Fra)0:20:42
79Gregory Pol (Fra)0:21:07
80Léo Bandiera (Fra)0:21:29
81Benjamin Delfino (Fra)0:22:13
82Denis Miramond (Fra)0:23:28
83Vincent Thomas (Fra)0:23:36
84Patrick Olesen (Fra)0:23:43
85Jérôme Delaire (Fra)0:24:52
86Bastien Rolland (Fra)0:25:40
87Vincent Schmit (Fra)0:26:06
88Lucas Garbellotto (Fra)0:29:11
89Alexandre Savoye (Fra)
90Amaël Jegu (Fra)
91Guillaume Le Gouedec (Fra)
92Romain Troupel (Fra)
93Theo Portal (Fra)
94Aymeric Hazard (Fra)
95Joshua Lecointre (Fra)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julie Bresset (Fra)1:39:32
2Sabrina Enaux (Fra)
3Fanny Bourdon (Fra)0:02:41
4Laura Metzler (Fra)0:03:27
5Helene Marcouyre (Fra)0:04:18
6Anna Villar Argente (Spa)0:04:29
7Rocio Martin Rodriguez (Spa)0:05:44
8Lucie Chainel-Lefevre (Fra)0:06:51
9Marine Eon (Fra)0:07:03
10Margot Moschetti (Fra)0:08:40
11Anais Simon (Fra)0:11:00
12Delphine Boissy (Fra)0:11:14
13Laura Chazal (Fra)0:12:37
14Marion Loubet (Fra)0:12:52
15Estelle Boudot (Fra)0:13:16
16Maria Diaz (Spa)0:13:37
17Elea Boissy (Fra)0:13:53
18Pauline Delhaye (Fra)0:13:58
19Aurélia Perry (Fra)0:14:22
20Valentine Segrestan (Fra)0:14:28
21Cecile Delaire (Fra)0:17:39
22Laura Joubert (Fra)0:17:55
23Eva Colin (Fra)0:23:45
24Krisztina Babits (Hun)0:28:28
25Victoire Joncheray (Fra)

