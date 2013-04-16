Bresset breaks collarbone
Olympic champion sidelined with injury
Julie Bresset (BH - SR Suntour - KMC), current Olympic and world cross country champion, crashed and fractured her collarbone in a round of the Bundesliga National Series in Münsingen, Germany this weekend.
Bresset crashed shortly after the start on a high speed paved section of the first lap. She went down with four other women, but was the only one who had to abandon the race due to injury.
Initial examination suggested that her collarbone was not broken; however, further tests once back home France showed that in fact it was broken, according to Bundesliga race organizers.
There is no word yet on whether Bresset will need to undergo surgery or about when she will return to racing.
The first World Cup of 2013 will happen in mid-May in Albstadt, Germany. The much anticipated battle with road and 'cross world champion Marianne Vos at some major races early this season may have to wait.
