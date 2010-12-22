Breschel voted Danish rider of the year

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Matti Breschel enjoys his moment on the podium (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 3 of 3 Matti Breschel (Denmark) on the podium with his silver medal. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Matti Breschel has been named as Denmark's cyclist of the year. The 26-year-old, who has switched from Team Saxo Bank to Rabobank for 2011, beat Chris Anker Sørensen. Jakob Fuglsang, Alex Rasmussen and Lasse Norman Hansen.

The award, voted by readers of the Cyclingworlds magazine, was made on Tuesday night in Copenhagen.

In accepting the award, Breschel referred to the fact that he had been nominated before but had never won. “I've always thought that this event was deeply corrupt,” he joked, according to the Ritzau news agency. “But now I have faith in it again.”

He continued, “Of course I am very proud. It is great recognition that my performance has been recognised and appreciated.”

Breschel finished second in the Worlds road race. He won Dwars door Vlaanderen, and a stage in the Tour of Denmark, as well as he points jersey in the latter. He has recently undergone surgery on his knee and faces a race against time to be at his best for the classics.