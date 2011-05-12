Breschel returns to racing in Tour of Belgium

Matti Breschel (Rabobank) chats with race leader Philippe Gilbert (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matti Breschel is set for a return to racing after two knee surgeries had kept him out of racing for almost the entire season. The Rabobank rider is training again and will ride the Tour of Belgium later this month.

The Dane underwent knee surgery last fall which he knew would most likely keep him out of the Spring Classics. He opened his season at the Tour of Algarve, but had to withdraw due to knee pains. At first it was thought the problem was not so serious, but he then underwent a second, minor operation.

Breschel has been able to train again for the last two-and-a-half weeks. “I have just returned from a training camp with the team and it went fine,” he told sporten.tv2.dk. He admitted though, that he still needs to “get a lot of kilometers in my legs. I have a lot I need to catch up on.”

Meanwhile, the team has prepared his comeback schedule. “We have a programme with the Tour of Belgium and the Tour de Suisse after that, and then of course the Danish championships.”

Breschel is still hoping to be able to ride the Tour de France in July. “Now we must see if I'm getting ready for the Tour de France. I'm still in the picture, but there is of course much competition for places."

Even when he comes back, he knows it will be a while before he wins anything. "I've been out for a long time, and the shape will come quietly,” he said. “It will be nice to get back. I think it has been an inordinately long time that I have been out, so I am happy."