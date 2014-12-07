Breschel: Peter Sagan is the biggest talent in cycling

Image 1 of 4 Matti Breschel (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Matti Breschel (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 A bandaged Matti Breschel post-crash (Image credit: Brian Holme) Image 4 of 4 Matti Breschel (Tinkoff - Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Matti Breschel believes that Peter Sagan can inspire Tinkoff-Saxo to ride at another level in the 2015 Spring Classics. Sagan has joined the Russian registered team after several years at Cannondale and will spearhead the team from January onwards. The most significant signing of the season joins a team that has lacked an out-and-out Classics star since Fabian Cancellara.



