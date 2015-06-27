Training crash forces Breschel out of Danish championship

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Matti Breschel leads the front group (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 3 Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Tinkoff-Saxo)

Matti Breschel (Tinkoff-Saxo) has been forced to withdraw from Sunday’s Danish national championships after colliding with a car on Friday while training, according to a statement released by his team.

The Tinkoff-Saxo rider, who won the Danish title in 2009, suffered no fractures in the crash, but he did have several bruises and hemorrhages, mainly to his legs, and he possibly damaged ligaments in his knee after the frontal accident, the team said.

Breschel had initially hoped he would recover sufficiently ahead of Sunday's championship, but after reevaluating the extent of his injuries on Saturday, he and Tinkoff-Saxo sports director Lars Michaelsen decided to pull the former champion from the race.

"I'm really sad not to take part in the national championship,” Breschel said. “It's a real pity to lose momentum and the opportunity to take part in this race, where we ride to keep the champion's jersey in the team. I'm disappointed and a bit angry that some people don't pay attention while driving but I have to look ahead, recover and focus on the fact that nobody was severely harmed.





“The driver had 10 seconds to notice us but that obviously didn't happen. I slammed directly into the scooter but it was a bit worse for my father, who broke his collarbone. In any case, I hope my teammates can secure a great result and fly the colors of Tinkoff-Saxo on the highest step of the Danish podium. I look forward to resuming racing again as soon as possible."

Tinkoff-Saxo starts the Danish national championship with 2014 winner Michael Valgren, Michael Mørkøv, Chris Juul-Jensen and Chris Anker Sørensen.