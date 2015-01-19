Sagan targeting Monuments and Tour de France in 2015

Image 1 of 4 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Peter Sagan does some early morning core work (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Alberto Contador and Peter Sagan on the front of the group ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Peter Sagan has revealed his race programme for the first half of this season. In a post on his Facebook page, he confirmed that the Monuments will dominate the spring with the Tour of California and Tour de Suisse providing his build-up to the Tour de France.

Sagan will don Tinkoff-Saxo colours for the first time in a race this season at the Tour of Qatar and Tour of Oman at the start of February. It is the first time since 2012 that Sagan will skip the Tour de San Luis in favour of the later start in Qatar. Following Oman, Sagan will head to Italy for Tirreno-Adriatico, where he won a stage and the points classification last season.

Milan-San Remo at the end of March will see the start of his classics campaign as he continues in his quest for his first Monument victory, before he turns to Belgium, and E3 Harelbeke and Gent-Wevelgem. Sagan will skip the Three days of De Panne, a race that he has often begun but quit after the first stage. He will have a week off before taking on the Tour of Flanders and the mid-week Scheldeprijs.

Notably, Sagan will return to Paris-Roubaix for the second year running after a successful ride in 2014. In his third appearance at the race, the Slovakian finished in the group behind the winner Niki Terpstra and went on to finish sixth in the final sprint for the line.

After the Classics, Sagan will go Stateside for the Tour of California in May, a race that he has a huge affinity with. Sagan holds the stage-winning record in California with a total of 11 at the American race. In June, he will ride the Tour de Suisse and the Slovakian National Championships - as he looks for his fifth straight road title – before lining up at the Tour de France on July 2.

Unlike at Cannondale, Sagan will have to share the team at the Tour de France with general classification hope Alberto Contador. Sagan will be targetting his fourth consecutive green jersey title.