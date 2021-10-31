Trending

Brand and Iserbyt lead Cyclo-cross World Cup after Overijse

'I'm very happy to take the win and extend my lead' says Iserbyt after fifth round

OVERIJSE BELGIUM OCTOBER 31 Lucinda Brand of The Netherlands and Team Baloise Trek Lions puts on White UCI CycloCross Worldcup Jersey on the podium ceremony after the 62nd Druivencross Overijse UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Womens Elite DruivencrossOverijse CXWorldCup UCIcyclocrossWC on October 31 2021 in Overijse Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) wears the leader's jersey of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

World Champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) has taken the lead of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup series in the women's standings and Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) leads the men's series ranking after the World Cup Overijse on Sunday.

Brand finished third in the women's race behind solo winner Kata Blanka Vas (SD Worx) and runner-up Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Fenix). Brand finished second in the opening round of the series in Waterloo, won the next round in Fayetteville, was fourth in Iowa City and then second in Zonhoven. 

She said that she experienced a mishap in the first pit section in Overijse that saw her tangle with Fem Van Emple (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) at the top of the opening asphalt start. However, she said she was pleased with third place and taking the overall series lead after five rounds of racing.

Kata Blanka Vas victorious at World Cup Overijse

Eli Iserbyt wins World Cup Overijse

Brand is tied on points with Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), both with 147 points, while Puck Pieterse sits in third with 112 points and Blanka Vas in fourth with 105 points.

“I wasn’t the only one who made that tactical choice to change their bike. I lost a lot of places which is not ideal here ... It was good for me that the three came together in front but then I made a tactical mistake by taking over (the pace) from Yara (Kastelijn) which was my own mistake. I’m still happy that I came third," Brand said.

Iserbyt's victory in Overijse marks his third of the series, this time finishing ahead of teammate Michael Vanthourenhout and Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions).

He also won the rounds in Waterloo and Iowa City, and he finished second in Fayetteville and third in Zonhoven. 

Iserbyt has extended his series lead to 175 points with Michael Vanthourenhout sits in second with 130 and Toon Aerts in third with 129 points.

"It's a perfect day. I know as the leader, I just rode a tempo when the other guys didn't want to ride in the finish straight. I think that's what you have to do as a leader. I'm very happy to take the win and extend my lead," Iserbyt said.

World Cup standings after Overijse - Women
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 147
2Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 147
3Puck Pieterse (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix 112
4Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) SD Worx 105
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 102
6Yara Kastelijn (Ned) IKO - Crelan 87
7Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 81
8Clara Honsinger (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld 74
9Femm van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 73
10Inge van der Heijden (Ned) 777 66

World Cup standings after Overijse - Men
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 175
2Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 130
3Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 129
4Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team 128
5Lars van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 114
6Jens Adams (Bel) 82
7Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 80
8Daan Soete (Bel) CX Team Deschacht-group Hens-containers Maes 76
9Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 74
10Corne van Kessel (Ned) Tormans - Circus Cyclo Cross Team 69
