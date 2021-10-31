Brand and Iserbyt lead Cyclo-cross World Cup after Overijse

World Champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) has taken the lead of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup series in the women's standings and Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) leads the men's series ranking after the World Cup Overijse on Sunday.

Brand finished third in the women's race behind solo winner Kata Blanka Vas (SD Worx) and runner-up Puck Pieterse (Alpecin-Fenix). Brand finished second in the opening round of the series in Waterloo, won the next round in Fayetteville, was fourth in Iowa City and then second in Zonhoven.

She said that she experienced a mishap in the first pit section in Overijse that saw her tangle with Fem Van Emple (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) at the top of the opening asphalt start. However, she said she was pleased with third place and taking the overall series lead after five rounds of racing.

Brand is tied on points with Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal), both with 147 points, while Puck Pieterse sits in third with 112 points and Blanka Vas in fourth with 105 points.

“I wasn’t the only one who made that tactical choice to change their bike. I lost a lot of places which is not ideal here ... It was good for me that the three came together in front but then I made a tactical mistake by taking over (the pace) from Yara (Kastelijn) which was my own mistake. I’m still happy that I came third," Brand said.

Iserbyt's victory in Overijse marks his third of the series, this time finishing ahead of teammate Michael Vanthourenhout and Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions).

He also won the rounds in Waterloo and Iowa City, and he finished second in Fayetteville and third in Zonhoven.

Iserbyt has extended his series lead to 175 points with Michael Vanthourenhout sits in second with 130 and Toon Aerts in third with 129 points.

"It's a perfect day. I know as the leader, I just rode a tempo when the other guys didn't want to ride in the finish straight. I think that's what you have to do as a leader. I'm very happy to take the win and extend my lead," Iserbyt said.

World Cup standings after Overijse - Women Pos. Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 147 2 Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 147 3 Puck Pieterse (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix 112 4 Kata Blanka Vas (Hun) SD Worx 105 5 Marianne Vos (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 102 6 Yara Kastelijn (Ned) IKO - Crelan 87 7 Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 81 8 Clara Honsinger (USA) Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld 74 9 Femm van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 73 10 Inge van der Heijden (Ned) 777 66