Bradley Wiggins: What I have to say will shock a few people

Bradley Wiggins has given his first, albeit short, interview since appearing on the BBC's Andrew Marr show, stating that what he has to say in relation to UK Anti-Doping's high-profile investigation 'will shock a few people.'

Wiggins, Team Sky and British Cycling are at the centre of an investigation into a potential doping violation that occurred during the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine. A medical package was transported from British Cycling's headquarters in Manchester to the race, with the contents of the package administered to Wiggins by British Cycling doctor Richard Freeman. Despite the lengthy investigation, Wiggins and the other relevant parties have been unable to provide proof of what was in the package. According to UKAD, there has been an allegation that it contained the powerful corticosteroid triamcinolone.

Wiggins and Team Sky have claimed it contained an over-the-counter decongestant, Fluimucil. However, according to Freeman, all his medical records were kept on a laptop that was stolen in 2014.

Last September, it came to light that Wiggins had received three doses of triamcinolone on the eve of three Grand Tours between 2011 and 2013. Wiggins received therapeutic use exemptions for each of the three injections, arguing that the substance was needed to put him "back on a level playing-field in order to compete at the highest level."

Wiggins has given evidence as part of UKAD's investigation but his credibility and that of Team Sky and British Cycling has come under heavy pressure since the Fancy Bears leak.

Appearing on Saturday's Soccer AM television programme, Wiggins said: "It's the worst thing to be accused of as a man of my integrity given what I believe and what I've done to get to where I am today.

"But fortunately there is an investigation underway and I can't say too much, but that will run its course.





Wiggins, who won the Tour de France in 2012, has repeatedly declined to talk to Cyclingnews in recent months. Earlier this year he appeared on the television show, The Jump but was forced to pull out after fracturing his leg in training. His Wiggins development team recently missed out on an invitation to the Tour de Yorkshire. Earlier this month it was announced that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is considering a ban on corticosteroid drugs in the wake of months of controversy over their use in the wake of the Wiggins TUEs.

'Marginal gains was a load of rubbish' says former Team Sky leader

In a separate appearance, speaking at a breakfast hosted by speaker bureau JLA in London, Wiggins offered a few choice words for Sky's famed 'marginal gains' strategy.

"I think it’s a load of rubbish, if I'm honest. I do," he said, according toEurosport. "A lot of people made a lot of money out of it and David Brailsford used it constantly as his calling card. But I always thought it was a load of rubbish.

"It's a bit like the whole chimp thing," Wiggins added in reference to 'The Chimp Paradox', a book by psychiatrist Steve Peters who formerly worked with Team Sky.