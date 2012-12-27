Boy van Poppel joins Vacansoleil-DCM

Image 1 of 2 Points classification leader Boy van Poppel (UnitedHealthcare) (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 2 of 2 Andrew Fenn, Boy Van Poppel and Russell Hampton (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Vacansoleil-DCM has announced the signing of Boy van Poppel, confirming that the young Dutchman will make his debut for the WorldTour team at the Tour Down Under in Australia.

Van Poppel rode in the USA with the UnitedHealthCare team in 2011 and 2012 but will now be united with his father Jean Paul, who is a directeur sportif with Vacansoleil-DCM, as well as his brother Danny, who is a neo-pro with the team.

24 year-old Van Poppel has a fast finish and had five top ten finishes in the Tour of Britain, going on to finish eighth overall.

Directeur sportif Hilaire Van Der Schueren said: "Despite a limited number of race days, the relative number of top-10 places is very high. This is an indication that Boy is often in the finale of races and often has a go in the sprints. That's enough to earn him a place with Vacansoleil-DCM. He's young and is not an expensive rider and so fits perfectly with the vision of the team."

Boy van Poppel will make his debut in the dark blue Vacansoleil-DCM colours at the Tour Down Under, which starts on Sunday January 20, with the warm-up People's Choice Classic criterium.

Also in the Vacansoleil-DCM squad are Thomas De Gendt, Kenny Van Hummel, Willem Wauters, Tomasz Marczynski, Barry Markus and Rafael Valls.

