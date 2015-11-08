Bos back on the bike after Abu Dhabi crash

Image 1 of 5 Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Theo Bos prepares for the stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: MTN-Qhubeka) Image 4 of 5 Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Tom Boonen (Etixx-QuickStep) on the ground after a heavy crash in stage 2 Abu Dhabi Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Theo Bos’ 2015 season ended with a nasty crash at the Abu Dhabi Tour but the Dutch sprinter is back in training and will be back in action on the track at the International Belgian Open on November 14-15.

Also in action will be many of the best six-day riders, including Kenny De Kettele, Moreno De Pauw plus Frenchman Sylvain Chavanel, who is considering riding the team pursuit at the 2016 Rio Olympics. USA riders Danny Robertson and Brent Stein are also set to compete in the two days of sprint and endurance racing on the Vlaams Wielercentrum Eddy Merckx in Ghent.

Bos crashed with Tom Boonen and MTN-Qhubeka teammate Songezo Jim around 60km into stage two. Boonen suffered a serious head injury and stayed in hospital in Abu Dhabi for several days. Bos was more fortunate. He was unable to finish the race and was treated for a cut on his elbow. He was also fortunate to find a good Samaritan in the hospital, when a local resident took him back to the race hotel, bought him food, medication and allowed him to call him to inform his family that he was okay.

Bos failed to win a race in 2015 but has 37 victories on his palmares after switching from the track to road racing in 2009. He is a five-time world champion on the track in sprint disciplines but continues to occasionally mix his racing.

Now 32, Bos will race alongside Mark Cavendish at the Dimension Data in 2016.