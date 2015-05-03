Bos believes first win of 2015 is just around the corner

Image 1 of 5 Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Theo Bos joins the riders going for the bearded look (Image credit: Sadhbh O'Shea) Image 3 of 5 Theo Bos prepares for the stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Theo Bos (MTN Qhubeka) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Theo Bos (MTN-Qhubeka) feels his form is good enough to be winning races but he just needs a little bit of luck and everything to fall into the right place. The 31-year-old Dutchman is yet to secure a victory so far this year but after a good week of racing at the Tour of Turkey, he hopes there is one lying just around the corner.

He was in the hunt on the opening two stages, which were flat, but didn’t have enough gas in the first and found himself out of position in the second. Thereafter hills started popping up at various points and he worked predominantly for his teammates.

"I’m coming out better than I was going in, so that’s good," he told Cyclingnews ahead of the final stage. "I’m really happy with the legs, they are good enough to win races, it’s just always you need the right moment, the right race, to show it.

"For me it has to be the right time, things always have to fall in place. For me it’s not like with [Mark] Cavendish, who can just go ‘ok, I win today’. For me it has to be always the right position, good legs – then I can be good."

MTN is a team that has enjoyed great growth recently, riding its first Grand Tour at the Vuelta a España last year and securing a Tour de France wildcard for this year. Bos was one of a string of signings in the off-season, one of many aiming for selection in July.

"The Tour de France, I don’t know if I’m doing it, but yeah, the most important thing is to win races first," he said."That would help.

"I’m doing [the Tour of] California next – I’m really looking forward to that race. I have just a couple of easy days at home then I fly to San Francisco… With sprinting it can change really quickly, sometimes really it’s hard but sometimes you need a little bit of luck and then you’re winning."