Bora-Hansgrohe lighten up their look for 2021

The Bora-Hansgrohe team launched its 2021 jersey design on Friday, rolling out a lighter look with a light grey - almost white - shoulder panel. The look is a departure from the black shoulders of years past but the team keeps the striking teal chevrons that have become the squad's signature.

Daniel Oss models the new jersey that uses the light shoulders paired with the increasingly bold chevrons to the bottom of the jersey, fading seamlessly into the black shorts. A dark side panel contrasts with a lighter chevron pattern on the back, with the pockets trimmed in the matching light grey colour.

Bora-Hansgrohe explain the chevrons were inspired by the streaks of face paint used by American Football players and represents "solidarity and courage".

"As a WorldTour Team, our first priority always lies in performance. Sportful has worked with us over the years to develop extremely fast material," team manager Ralph Denk said in the press release. "But at the same time, we'd also like to present our fans and riders with striking designs. That's why we've decided to choose a dedicated light grey as the main colour in 2021.

"Sportful is convinced that gentle grey tones are increasingly becoming a colour trend in the fashion industry, so of course we'd like to stand at the forefront of this, right from the start. We will also remain true to our chevron."

The lighter jersey reverses the trend of Deceuninck-Quickstep, who opted to swap their white panels for blue in 2021. AG2R Citröen also went for a light jersey design but with bold red and brown lettering of their sponsors diagonally across the jersey. Trek-Segafredo and Groupama-FDJ kept their men's designs largely the same for the coming year.

Sportful is in its fourth year of providing Bora-Hansgrohe with its clothing and said the new light grey is new to its palette and will only be featured on the team's clothing.