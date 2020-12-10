Deceuninck-QuickStep reveal new dark blue colours for 2021

Image 1 of 2 Sam Bennett shows off the 2021 Deceuninck-QuickStep race colours (Image credit: Wout Beel) Image 2 of 2 The shorts and lower section of the jersey are a darker blue (Image credit: Wout Beel)

The Deceuninck–QuickStep team have revealed their new blue 2021 racing clothing, with sprinter Sam Bennett showing off the new darker colours.

Deceuninck–QuickStep raced in a predominantly white jersey in 2020 but have long been recognised by their dark blue jersey. The 2021 clothing has a blue chest area and then navy blue around the waist, with matching navy blue rather than traditional black shorts.

The teams’ different sponsor logos are mostly white with the yellow Lidl logo filling the upper arm and back of the shorts. The race kit is made by Belgian brand Vermarc Sport. The new Deceuninck–QuickStep kit will be available via the team’s webshop from mid-January.

Deceuninck–QuickStep explained that the “is subtly finished by incorporating a wolf hair design print, which of course is a nod to our Wolfpack spirit, that is put on display by our riders in all the races.”

Sam Bennett raced in the Irish national champion’s colours for much of 2020 but showed off the new 2021 clothing in a short video. He also gave a brief look at what appeared to be the still to be released Specialized S-Works 8 shoes.

“I am a huge fan of the new kit. The navy is really classy, as we would expect from Vermarc Sport, who are always doing an amazing job with our kit,” Bennett said, showing off the new colours in a video.

“I like that they have kept the iconic blue on top, which is really nice. Some of my heroes wore this blue; Tom Boonen had some great success in this jersey and I am looking forward to wearing it next season and representing it as best I can in every race.”

Bennett will be joined by Mark Cavendish in the largely unchanged Deceuninck-QuickStep roster for 2021, with world champion Julian Alaphilippe, Remco Evenepoel, João Almeida, Kasper Asgreen and Fabio Jakobsen all part of the 30-rider roster.

The team is due to gather in Spain for a December training camp but will only ride in the new colours from January 1.