Boonen unsure for Belgian nationals

Image 1 of 3 Belgian star Tom Boonen is interviewed before the start. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 3 Scars on the legs of rider Tom Boonen (BMC) (Image credit: Kirsten Frattini) Image 3 of 3 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) (Image credit: Daniel Benson)

Tom Boonen is unsure whether he will be able to defend his title in the Belgian national road championship race Sunday, June 27. He is still suffering from a knee problem he picked up in a crash at the Tour of California last month.

“I'm not worried,” he told the Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws. “But it will be tricky for the the Belgian championships. I will try to go the start of the Tour a week later in good form. I still have three weeks before the start.”

“My right knee is still not right after the fall in California,” he added. “I feel it quite clearly by climbing.”

Boonen is currently riding the Tour de Suisse. He finished 142nd in the prologue, over one minute down. Because of the knee pains, he dropped back on the final climb during Sunday's second stage and finished nearly 10 minutes down. On Tuesday, he finished exactly 10 minutes behind winner Fränk Schleck.