Boonen, Chavanel return in Tour de Suisse

Image 1 of 2 Sylvain Chavanel (Quick Step) (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 2 Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Quick Step team's Sylvain Chavanel and Tom Boonen will return to competition on Saturday's first stage of the Tour de Suisse.

Chavanel has been out of competition since a heavy crash into a team car during the finale of Liège - Bastogne - Liège left him with a fractured skull. He estimated last month that he would be out for another six weeks, making this weekend's race two weeks ahead of schedule.

Boonen has also been on the mend since his crash in the Tour of California. He did not suffer any broken bones, but dropped out of the race due to extensive road rash and back pain.

Quick Step for Tour de Suisse: Tom Boonen, Carlos Barredo, Sylvain Chavanel, Dries Devenyns, Stijn Devolder, Kevin Hulsmans, Jurgen Van De Walle and Maarten Wynants. Directors: Verbrugghe and Davide Bramati.