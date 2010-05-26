Boonen calls for Quick Step reinforcements

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Boonen says that Quick Step needs to make some changes for the coming year, with reinforcements needed. “It's time for a new wind in the team,” he told the Belgian newspaper Het Nieuwsblad.

“Change is not the right word, rather reinforcement,” he said. “The base is good. But if Stijn Devolder and Sylvain Chavanel fail, there is not much left. Only lieutenants.”

He said the team needs another captain for the Spring Classics. “Someone who you are sure that he will be in the finale of every Classic. Stijn is a good guy, but you cannot count on him for the entire spring.”

Specifically, the team needs someone “like Steven de Jongh. Some who can also help well in the sprints.”

The team had a tough Spring Classics season this year, with the best results being Boonen's second-place finishes in the Tour of Flanders, E3 Prijs Vlaanderen – Harelbeke and Milano San Remo. Overall it has only seven victories so far this season.

“I think that (team manager) Patrick Lefevere chose to wait to look at the market this year. After all, there are still five teams with no new sponsor for 2011,” Boonen noted.

The former World champion denied that he is thinking of looking for a new team. “No, I think it is important to strengthen your own team. And I have a contract for next year.”