Boonen's knee problems continue

Image 1 of 3 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) couldn't catch a break this Classics season (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Defending Tour of Qatar winner Tom Boonen before the start (Image credit: AFP)

Tom Boonen continues to have problems with his knee. His recovery had initially appeared to be progressing well following his surgery on July 15, but last week he began suffering from knee pain once again.

"We're not panicking," Patrick Lefevere told the Gazet van Antwerpen. "It seems that a little scar tissue is acting up. According to Dr. Van Mol that happens often, but Tom must now cut back his training. "

"We were hoping that Tom could start in Paris-Brussels on September 11, but we now have to give up on that idea,” Lefevere told Sporza.be. “The Franco-Belge on September 30 is the goal."

The former world champion injured his left knee in crashes at the Amgen Tour of California and the Tour de Suisse. He was forced to miss the Belgian Championships and Tour de France due to the problem.

Boonen, who has not competed since June 20, has four wins this season.