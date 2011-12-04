Trending

Boom wins Boonen charity 'cross race

“Not easy to make up a minute,” Rabobank rider admits

Image 1 of 19

Lars Boom (Rabobank) salutes the crowd

Lars Boom (Rabobank) salutes the crowd
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 19

Lars Boom puts on his poker face at the start in Bury St Edmunds.

Lars Boom puts on his poker face at the start in Bury St Edmunds.
(Image credit: Rob Lampard)
Image 3 of 19

Tom Boonen (Quick Step)

Tom Boonen (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 19

Giovanni Visconti was all smiles at the start and is a good friend of Boonen

Giovanni Visconti was all smiles at the start and is a good friend of Boonen
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 19

Lar Boom (Rabobank) takes the win despite starting a minute down on his rivals

Lar Boom (Rabobank) takes the win despite starting a minute down on his rivals
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 19

Erwin Vervecken kicks up some sand

Erwin Vervecken kicks up some sand
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 19

Andre Greipel sets the pace

Andre Greipel sets the pace
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 19

Tom Boonen (Quick Step)

Tom Boonen (Quick Step)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 19

Sean De Bie takes a tumble

Sean De Bie takes a tumble
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 19

Lars Boom breaking free

Lars Boom breaking free
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 19

Johan Museeuw rode on an mtb

Johan Museeuw rode on an mtb
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 19

Tom Boonen riding cross

Tom Boonen riding cross
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 19

Jelle Vanendert took part

Jelle Vanendert took part
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 19

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto)

Jelle Vanendert (Lotto)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 19

Johan Museeuw pushed back the years

Johan Museeuw pushed back the years
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 19

Johan Museeuw on the sand

Johan Museeuw on the sand
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 19

And they're off....

And they're off....
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 19

Lars Boom on the top step of the podium

Lars Boom on the top step of the podium
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 19

Andre Greipel (Lotto) enjoyed his day of cross racing

Andre Greipel (Lotto) enjoyed his day of cross racing
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lars Boom started the Boonen & Friends 'cross race Saturday one minute behind all the other riders, and still won. But it wasn't that easy, he said.

“Making up one minute was a more difficult task than anyone had expected,” the Rabobank rider admitted afterwards. The race is a charity event sponsored by Tom Boonen, and is run by road racers. Boom concentrates on the road now, but come from the 'cross scene. He was World Champion in that discipline in 2008, and has won the Dutch national title every year since 2007. 

Second behind him was his Rabobank teammate Maarten Wynants. “I should not have expected any else,” Boom said, according to the Belga news agency. “Last week I trained in the woods in my neighborhood with Maarten Wynants, so I knew he would be my toughest opponent.”

Wynants won the race in 2009, and finished second last year.

It was Boonen's first race back after breaking his wrist in the Vuelta a Espana, but the charity aspect was more important to him. The race raises funds for “Move to Improve”, for children with movement disorders.

"This is the least we can do for these kids," said Boonen. "It is indeed a great day. The sky cleared up and we not only have good weather but also the best in the three years of this race.”

The race was followed by an auction, with Boonen again going the extra step to help the charity.  He won an autographed 'cross world champion jersey autographed by his Quick Step teammate Zdenek Stybar with a bid of 2,100 Euros. The highest price went for one of Philippe Gilbert's Belgian national champion jersey, with an anonymous bidder paying 7,500 Euros.

In the veterans race, former cyclo-cross world champion Erwin Vervecken was a clear winner over Koen Beeckman and VT4 commentator and former 'cross champion Marc Janssens from a large field that included Johan Museeuw.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Boom0:43:10
2Maarten Wynants
3Sean De Bie
4Thomas Vernaeckt
5Dries Devenyns
6André Greipel
7Bram Tankink
8Frederique Robert
9Pieter Vanspeybrouck
10Jelle Vanendert
11Dennis Vanendert
12Wim De Vocht
13Guillaume Van Keirsbulck
14Matteo Trentin
15Tom Boonen
16Stijn Joseph
17Carlos Barredo
18Marcel Sieberg
19Pieter Serry
20Sjef De Wilde
21Nick Wynants
22Bobbie Traksel
23Kevin Van Melsen
24Andy Cappelle
25Sven Vandousselaere
26Jérôme Baugnies
27Jan Backelants
28Geert Verheyen
29James Vanlandschoot
30Pim Ligthart
31Björn Leukemans
32Andy Fenn
33Serge Pauwels
34Jérôme Pineau
35Addy Engels
36Floris Smeyers
37Stefan van Dijk
38Frederik Veuchelen
39Dario Cataldo
40Niki Terpstra
41Giovanni Visconti
42Yannick Eijssen
43Kurt Geysen
44Marco Bandiera

Retired champions
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Erwin Vervecken
2Koen Beeckman
3Marc Janssens
4Jan Boven
5Ken De Dijcker
6Johan Museeuw
7Franky Van Oyen
8Gerard Blockx
9Jan Wijnants
10Rudy Verdonck
11Marc Patry
12Johan Verstrepen
13Carlo Bomans
14Martin van Steen
15Bart Leysen
16René Martens
17Marc Wauters
18Marc Verbeeck
19Peter Van Santvliet
20Jean-Marie Wampers
21Dirk Clarysse
22Rudy Patry
23Tim Meeusen
24Ivan Messelis
25Wim Omloop
26Davide Bramati