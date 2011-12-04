Boom wins Boonen charity 'cross race

Image 1 of 19 Lars Boom (Rabobank) salutes the crowd (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 19 Lars Boom puts on his poker face at the start in Bury St Edmunds. (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 3 of 19 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 19 Giovanni Visconti was all smiles at the start and is a good friend of Boonen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 19 Lar Boom (Rabobank) takes the win despite starting a minute down on his rivals (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 19 Erwin Vervecken kicks up some sand (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 19 Andre Greipel sets the pace (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 19 Tom Boonen (Quick Step) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 19 Sean De Bie takes a tumble (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 19 Lars Boom breaking free (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 19 Johan Museeuw rode on an mtb (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 19 Tom Boonen riding cross (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 19 Jelle Vanendert took part (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 19 Jelle Vanendert (Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 19 Johan Museeuw pushed back the years (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 19 Johan Museeuw on the sand (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 19 And they're off.... (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 19 Lars Boom on the top step of the podium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 19 Andre Greipel (Lotto) enjoyed his day of cross racing (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lars Boom started the Boonen & Friends 'cross race Saturday one minute behind all the other riders, and still won. But it wasn't that easy, he said.

“Making up one minute was a more difficult task than anyone had expected,” the Rabobank rider admitted afterwards. The race is a charity event sponsored by Tom Boonen, and is run by road racers. Boom concentrates on the road now, but come from the 'cross scene. He was World Champion in that discipline in 2008, and has won the Dutch national title every year since 2007.

Second behind him was his Rabobank teammate Maarten Wynants. “I should not have expected any else,” Boom said, according to the Belga news agency. “Last week I trained in the woods in my neighborhood with Maarten Wynants, so I knew he would be my toughest opponent.”

Wynants won the race in 2009, and finished second last year.

It was Boonen's first race back after breaking his wrist in the Vuelta a Espana, but the charity aspect was more important to him. The race raises funds for “Move to Improve”, for children with movement disorders.

"This is the least we can do for these kids," said Boonen. "It is indeed a great day. The sky cleared up and we not only have good weather but also the best in the three years of this race.”

The race was followed by an auction, with Boonen again going the extra step to help the charity. He won an autographed 'cross world champion jersey autographed by his Quick Step teammate Zdenek Stybar with a bid of 2,100 Euros. The highest price went for one of Philippe Gilbert's Belgian national champion jersey, with an anonymous bidder paying 7,500 Euros.

In the veterans race, former cyclo-cross world champion Erwin Vervecken was a clear winner over Koen Beeckman and VT4 commentator and former 'cross champion Marc Janssens from a large field that included Johan Museeuw.

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lars Boom 0:43:10 2 Maarten Wynants 3 Sean De Bie 4 Thomas Vernaeckt 5 Dries Devenyns 6 André Greipel 7 Bram Tankink 8 Frederique Robert 9 Pieter Vanspeybrouck 10 Jelle Vanendert 11 Dennis Vanendert 12 Wim De Vocht 13 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck 14 Matteo Trentin 15 Tom Boonen 16 Stijn Joseph 17 Carlos Barredo 18 Marcel Sieberg 19 Pieter Serry 20 Sjef De Wilde 21 Nick Wynants 22 Bobbie Traksel 23 Kevin Van Melsen 24 Andy Cappelle 25 Sven Vandousselaere 26 Jérôme Baugnies 27 Jan Backelants 28 Geert Verheyen 29 James Vanlandschoot 30 Pim Ligthart 31 Björn Leukemans 32 Andy Fenn 33 Serge Pauwels 34 Jérôme Pineau 35 Addy Engels 36 Floris Smeyers 37 Stefan van Dijk 38 Frederik Veuchelen 39 Dario Cataldo 40 Niki Terpstra 41 Giovanni Visconti 42 Yannick Eijssen 43 Kurt Geysen 44 Marco Bandiera