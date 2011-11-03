Boom to skip 'Cross Worlds again

Lars Boom (Rabobank) leads Geraint Thomas (Sky). (Image credit: Rob Lampard)

Lars Boom will once again skip the Cyclo-cross World championship this season, saying it does not fit in with his preparations for the road season. The Rabobank rider will still ride a few unspecified 'cross races.

Boom, 26, won the 'cross Worlds title in 2008. That same year he won the Dutch national 'cross, road and time trial titles. The next year he decided to concentrate on the road and has not ridden the 'cross Worlds since 2009.

In 2011, Boom won the prologues of the Criterium du Dauphine and the Tour of Qatar. He had the overall win in the Tour of Britain, along with two stage victories there.

The UCI World Championship Cyclo-Cross 2012 will be held in Koksijde, Belgium, on January 28-29.