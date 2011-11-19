Boom returns to cyclo-cross in Namur

Lars Boom (Rabobank) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Rabobank's Lars Boom, a world champion in cyclo-cross at the junior, under 23 and elite levels, will return to the dirt for the first time this season in the December 18 World Cup at the Citadelle de Namur, he announced on his web site, www.larsboom.nl.

Related Articles Boom to skip 'Cross Worlds again

The 2008 elite world champion has refocused his career on the road since failing to defend his rainbow jersey in Hoogerheide, but has continued his run as the Dutch cyclo-cross champion despite his limited calendar.

Boom will race a handful of other cyclo-cross races which have yet to be announced, but will not compete in the world championships in Koksijde on January 29, as it is too late in the season and would interfere with his preparations for the road season.