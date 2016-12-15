Bold color combination for Bardiani-CSF - News Shorts

Image 1 of 10 The 2017 Bardiani-CSF Kit (Image credit: Paolo Codeluppi) Image 2 of 10 The 2017 Bardiani-CSF Kit (Image credit: Paolo Codeluppi) Image 3 of 10 The 2017 Bardiani-CSF Kit (Image credit: Paolo Codeluppi) Image 4 of 10 The 2017 Bardiani-CSF Kit (Image credit: Paolo Codeluppi) Image 5 of 10 The 2017 Bardiani-CSF Kit (Image credit: Paolo Codeluppi) Image 6 of 10 The 2017 Bardiani-CSF Kit (Image credit: Paolo Codeluppi) Image 7 of 10 The 2017 Bardiani-CSF kit (Image credit: Paolo Codeluppi) Image 8 of 10 The 2017 Caja Rural jersey (Image credit: Caja Rural - Seguros RGA) Image 9 of 10 Annemiek van Vleuten in the women's road race at the Olympic Games (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 10 Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Bold colour combination for Bardiani-CSF

With its new sponsor CST (Cheng Shin Tires), the Bardiani-CSF team gets a bright addition to the shoulders of its jersey for 2017.

The team, which has traditionally had bright green jerseys, will have a highly visible orange accent on its shoulders and legs next year courtesy of Italian cycling clothing brand Alè.

"The new graphic has the white colour dominating the front of the jersey, with title sponsors Bardiani Valvole and CSF Inox in the middle. Official sponsors of the team will also have evidence in the front - Alè, Gaerne, Cipollini, MBS, Omac and new addition Bardiani Canada, branch of the Italian company for the American market. On the chest there's the Italian badge, emblem of the win of 2016 Italian cup. The "Tricolore" will be recalled also by a thin line on the right side of the jersey," the team wrote.

USADA tests for blood boosters in stored samples

The US Anti-Doping Agency announced today that has re-tested 61 urine samples from US athletes, frozen since 2011, using an enhanced detection method for a class of drugs that boost the production of red blood cells. The class, known as HIF-stabilizers, includes FG-4592.

Chilean Carlos Oyarzun tested positive for the drug before the Pan Am Games in Toronto in 2015, and Fabio Taborre (Androni Giocattoli) was banned for four years after he too tested positive for FG-4592 last year.

FG-4592, known as Roxadustat, is currently in clinical trials but not yet approved for human use. The drug acts to boost red blood cell production through the hypoxia-induced pathway to increase the body's own EPO hormone.

"Urinary drug tests have also proven effective at detecting HIF-stabilizers, and ongoing advances in detection technology have resulted in longer detection windows, enabling USADA to more effectively and routinely screen for HIF-stabilizers and retest frozen samples as part of its detection and deterrence-based anti-doping strategy," the agency said in a press release.

All 61 of the samples stored from 2011 tested negative.

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA rolls out familiar jersey

Caja Rural - Seguros RGA unveiled its jersey for the 2017 season, made by Nalini, the Italian company with which the team last worked in 2009.

The Spanish team kept true to its forest green jersey and moved to black shorts for the coming season.





Mollema, Van Vleuten offer kit up for charity auction

Bauke Mollema and Annemiek van Vleuten are among many athletes to auction off signed items for a Dutch radio station's fundraising efforts, 3FM Serious Request. The money will go to fight often fatal pneumonia in impoverished countries.

Mollema has offered up a signed Dutch national team jacket, while Van Vleuten is giving away a signed national team skinsuit that she would have used in the Olympic Games time trial had she not crashed out in the finale of the road race.