Boasson Hagen signs new Sky deal

Edvald Boasson Hagen has extended his stay with Team Sky after signing a new three-year contract with the British squad. The 24-year-old had one year remaining on his existing contract but has penned a new deal that will keep with the team until the end of 2014.

“I have enjoyed two great years at Team Sky and really enjoy being part of this team,” Boasson Hagen said. “I have some great teammates here and the support staff are also fantastic. They have helped me improve a lot over the past two seasons and I hope they can help me get even better in the future.”

Already a winner of Gent-Wevelgem in 2009, Boasson Hagen will aim to add to his tally of Classics victories over the coming seasons. “The Classics are going to be my main focus for the next few seasons. I would love to win a race like Milan-San Remo or Paris-Roubaix and I’ll be working hard to try and achieve those goals.”

Boasson Hagen was Sky’s star man at the 2011 Tour de France, taking two fine stage wins. With the arrival of Mark Cavendish from HTC-Highroad and with Bradley Wiggins primed for an assault on the general classification, however, the Norwegian may not enjoy the same freedom next July.

““There will be plenty of other opportunities to show what I can do in the next three years and when I’m not going for wins myself I will be helping my team-mates out as much as I can,” he said.

A rapid sprinter, solid time triallist and able climber, Boasson Hagen has the capacity to win on all terrains, and Sky Team Principal Dave Brailsford is hopeful that he will continue to develop over the coming seasons.

"Edvald is widely recognised as one of the most exciting talents in the pro peloton and we are delighted that he has chosen to stay with Team Sky for another three seasons,” Brailsford said. "No-one quite knows yet where his true limits lie and we will continue to work tirelessly to support him to fulfil his potential.”



