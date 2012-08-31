Boasson Hagen: Sky stops riders from talking about Cavendish's future

Image 1 of 3 Norwegian champion Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) (Image credit: Sirotti) Image 2 of 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen interviewed after winning his first Norwegian road championship. (Image credit: Egil Mathisen) Image 3 of 3 Edvald Boasson Hagen in the day's breakaway (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Sky has muzzled its riders from commenting on Mark Cavendish's future, Edvald Boasson Hagen has indicated. “We are not allowed to say much,” he told a Norwegian website.

Tour de France winner and Olympic champion Bradley Wiggins has suggested his teammate should leave to seek his own chances, although admitting he would like to have the sprinter remain on the team. It has been rumoured that Cavendish might sign with Omega Pharma-QuickStep,which would reunite him with Brian Holm, with whom he worked at Team Highroad.

Boasson Hagen has “not followed the matter so much,” he told tv2.no. “I have not talked much about this with anyone, and are not allowed to say much either. So this is not a subject.”

The Norwegian would be sorry to see Cavendish go, on a personal basis at any rate.. “We'll soon see what happens. But however it ends, I'm good mates with Mark - I'll help him if he is on the team. If, however, he leaves, we become competitors again. It has been so before, so it is not that much difference.”

Cavendish's absence might open more opportunities for Boasson Hagen, as well. “I've got my opportunities in the classics anyway, so it would not be very large change in role. It would however mean I get more chances in sprint stages, so it may be an advantage there. But anyway I think it's fun to ride for Mark.”