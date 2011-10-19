Boasson Hagen ready to re-sign with Sky

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) leads the best young rider classification. (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Edvald Boasson Hagen is on the verge of signing a new three-year contract with Team Sky, according to his agent. The Norwegian also denied that he would have any conflict with new Sky signing Mark Cavendish.

Negotiations started shortly after the Tour de France, and “have been going regularly since then, but for various reasons a binding agreement has not been signed. However, we believe it is getting closer,” his manager Birger Hungerholdt told dagbladet.no.

Boasson Hagen's current contract runs through 2012, but Hungerholdt said that the new contract wold be for three years, through 2014.

“We have a good tone with (Team Sky principal Dave) Brailsford and there are only a few minor details remaining before we are completely satisfied,” he said. “We no longer have contact with the other teams who tried to sign Edvald this summer.”

Hungerholdt added that Cavendish's arrival at the team “changes nothing. We've known since last summer that he was going to ride for Team Sky next year. Edvald will still get plenty of chances.”

Boasson Hagen himself also saw no problem. “It's going to work out fine. We are different riders,” he told Norwegian TV2. “I will take the stages he doesn't go for.”