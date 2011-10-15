Boasson Hagen aiming to win in both Tour de France and Olympics

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) in red (Image credit: Elmar Krings)

Edvald Boasson Hagen plans to do well in both the Tour de France and the London Olympics, next summer, despite the fact that there is very little time between the two events. His solution to the problem: pretend that the Tour has another five or six stages.

The Tour ends on July 22, and the Olympic is the following Saturday, July 28.

“We must not let down after it (the Tour) is over,” he told aftenposten.no. “Just continue the hard rides as if the Tour de France has lasted even longer.”

The 24-year-old is not willing to give up the Tour for the Olympics. “The Tour de France is clearly an important goal for me next year,'” he said “I have shown before that I'm still in shape after major stage races.”

And while Boasson Hagen would like to win the Olympic gold medal, he knows that fellow Norwegian Thor Hushovd also wants to. “Whoever has the best results and and is in the best form must be given priority.”

The Worlds road race was the Sky rider's final appearance of the year. He has put his bike in the corner for the time being, and won't start training again until mid-November. Boasson Hagen's first race of the new season is scheduled to be the Tour Down Under.