Julich joins BMC as a consultant

Bobby Julich (Image credit: Team Sky)

BMC has hired former professional Bobby Julich as a consultant on a short term contract. Julich was released from a similar role at Team Sky last season after confessing to doping during parts of his racing career. Sky has attempted to operate a zero tolerance policy towards doping and in the wake of the USADA investigation concerning US Postal, Julich chose to confess.

On Sunday BMC announced that, “Bobby Julich has been hired to consult for the BMC Racing Team in the areas of training, individual coaching, equipment testing and overall performance strategies.”

Julich will work closely with BMC’s Team Performance Manager Allan Peiper, with a view towards a permanent position a possibility.

"We are excited to have Bobby join our performance team and look forward to working with him," said Jim Ochowicz, who was Julich's manager at Motorola in the 1990s.

"I love the sport of cycling and feel I have a lot to offer," Julich said. "I'm really happy and excited the BMC Racing Team is giving me an opportunity to pass my experience along."



