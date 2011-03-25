BMC racing has options for Gent-Wevelgem
Hincapie feeling "really good"
Two former Gent-Wevelgem winners, Marcus Burghardt (2007) and George Hincapie(2001), are among the BMC Racing Team's leaders for Sunday's Belgian classic.
BMC Racing Team Assistant Director Fabio Baldato said Alessandro Ballan and Greg Van Avermaet will join Burghardt and Hincapie as protected riders for the 219 km race.
"We have four riders who are very strong and in good spirits and condition," Baldato said. "Who will lead will depend on the race, such as if there's an early breakaway,or on the wind – which can be a big factor."
Hincapie is optimistic. "I feel really good – better than ever," he said. "I've had a good week of training. The whole intention this year was to spend the month of February training at home, then starting with Tirreno, to be as fit and ready as possible for the next three weekends of racing."
The BMC Racing team for Gent-Wevelgem: Alessandro Ballan, Marcus Burghardt, George Hincapie, Alexander Kristoff, Michael Schär, Greg Van Avermaet, Danilo Wyss, Simon Zahner.
