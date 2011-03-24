Freire not certain to ride Gent-Wevelgem
Rabobank rider on antibiotics for respiratory infection
Oscar Freire's good early season seems to have ground to a halt. After a crash ended his chances in Milan-San Remo last weekend, the Rabobank Spaniard may now have to miss Gent-Wevelgem with a respiratory infection.
Related Articles
Freire, 35, is being treated with antibiotics, and his participation in Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday is not certain, reported De Telegraaf, although the team assumes he will be able to ride.
The three-time world champion scored early this year, winning two stages at the Vuelta a Andalucia, and was on the Rabobank team which won the team time trial at Tirreno-Adriatico.
He started Milan-San Remo looking for his fourth win, but was stopped by a crash on the wet descent of the Manie climb with more than 80km to go. He was in the lead group at the time, but went down on a curve.
The Spaniard was not injured, but needed a new bike and a new shoe, and it simply took too much time for the team car to get to him. He never caught back up with the leaders and finished the race 5:23 down, in his worst-ever placing of 94th.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy