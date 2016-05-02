BMC looking for stage wins at the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 4 Alessandro De Marchi (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 Daniel Oss (BMC) rides the grass route (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 4 Rick Zabel (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 4 Darwin Atapuma (BMC) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

BMC Racing heads to the 2016 Giro d'Italia with an ambitious squad of youth and experience, looking for stage wins. Four Italians have been named in the team, including 2015 Vuelta a Espana stage winner Alessandro de Marchi, which sports director Max Sciandri believes will benefit BMC's ambitions.

"We are not taking one of our clear GC guys so all of the riders will have the chance to jump in a breakaway, go for stage wins, and really take any opportunity that they see. Four of our nine riders are Italian so it's always extra motivation to do well when you're racing at the biggest race in your home country," Sciandri said.

Manuel Senni, 24, will make his Grand Tour debut at the Giro, while 26-year-old Joey Rosskopf is also a first timer at the Italian Grand Tour.

Last year, the team took two stage wins with Philippe Gilbert but the Belgian has been ruled out of the race due to a lingering finger injury after an altercation during a training ride.

"Philippe's finger is improving well, however not at the rate necessary for him to be back at 100% for the Giro d'Italia and avoid any further damage. So from a medical standpoint it does not make sense to send him to a Grand Tour when he is not in the position to be really competitive," explained BMC's chief Medical Officer Dr. Max Testa.

The team's top two GC performers at last year's Giro, Damiano Caruso and Amaël Moinard, also miss the race although Darwin Atapuma gets the call up for his his third appearance at the race.

BMC Racing for the Giro d'Italia: Darwin Atapuma, Alessandro De Marchi, Silvan Dillier, Stefan Küng, Daniel Oss, Manuel Quinziato, Joey Rosskopf, Manuel Senni and Rick Zabel.