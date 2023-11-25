The secret to staying warm this winter, top Black Friday cold weather kit deals
The on-sale kit that will really help keep you warm on the bike this winter
Black Friday weekend is here, after a busy day of deal hunting yesterday the CN Tech Team are at it again over the course of the weekend to hunt out the best deals and keep our Black Friday bike deals hub and live deals blog updated.
In the UK we experienced sub-zero temperatures overnight and a heavy frost this morning which would signal a properly cold period is about to begin and the end of the mild temperatures we have enjoyed so far this November.
I've rounded up some top deals on a great winter kit this morning. Pieces that will strengthen your winter-riding closet, keep you more comfortable and even make you look forward to getting ready for a winter ride. I've found this can make all the difference sometimes!
Quick Black Friday Winter cycling kit deals
US Deals
- Castelli Perfetto ROS 2 Jacket:
$230$157 (40% off) at Sigma Sports
- dhb Thermal Bib Tights:
$75$43.99 (41% off) at Wiggle
- GripGrab Base Layer:
$66.90$52.99 (21% off) at Wiggle
UK Deals
- Endura Pro SL Primaloft Gilet:
£119.99£37.99 (68% off) at CycleStore
- Castelli Perfetto ROS 2 Jacket:
£260 £139.00(47% off) at Sigma Sports
- dhb Thermal Bib Tights:
£60.00£35.00 (42% off) at Wiggle
Black Friday winter kit deals
Castelli Perfetto ROS 2 Jacket
US:
$230 $157 at Sigma Sports
UK:
£260 £139.00 at Sigma Sports
47% Off - If you are going to invest a little more money in a long-sleeved jacket the Perfetto ROS 2 is one of the best out there. I have this exact jacket in the colour shown and can wear it in spring, autumn and winter. It's incredibly versatile and the updated 2nd gen model has three rear pockets that are an upgrade on the original's slightly baggy two.
dhb Men's and Women's Thermal Bib Tights
US:
$75.00 $43.99 at Wiggle
UK:
£60.00 £35.00 at Wiggle
42% Off - This is the cheapest I've ever seen the Thermal bib tights from dhb in the UK. I'd recommend buying a pair for the money. They are fantastically comfortable and warm bib tights that allow for a great range of movement. I've found myself reaching for mine a lot this autumn and winter already. They are also in our Bibtights buyers guide. The discounted women's pair are here
GripGrab Expert Seamless Long Sleeve Thermal Base Layer
US: $
66.90 $52.99 at Wiggle
UK
£56.95 £45.49 at Wiggle
20% off - GripGrab know a thing or two about winter kit and if you wanted one quality base layer to get you through the winter and the worst weather the Expert Seamless would do it. I was out riding in mine this week and it's a high-quality, luxurious base layer. If you invest, you won't be disappointed.
Spatz Legalz Glo
USA: NA
UK:
£69.00 £45.00 at Sigma Sports
35% off - If you're struggling with cold feet or aren't happy with your current overshoes, buy yourself a pair of Spatz Legalz this weekend. Designed in Yorkshire, UK by an ex-pro rider. They are as good as it gets right now and are often my go-to pick for winter rides. This is a bargain. All sizes are available right now.
Endura Fs260-pro Nemo 2 Waterproof Gloves
USA: NA
UK:
£32.99 £9.99 at CycleStore
69% off - Neoprene gloves can work wonders in the rain and cold and make a great addition to your kit collection. For £10 these Fs260 gloves from Scottish brand Endura are a bargain. Available in blue and sizes XS,S, and XXL currently.
Endura Pro Sl Womens Primaloft Gilet:
USA: NA
UK:
£119.99 £37.99 at CycleStore
68% off - If you are shopping for some winter kit, invest in this gilet, I promise you won't disappointed. I recently included the men's version it in our best cycling gilets buyers guide. It's Primaloft filling makes it plush and warm and the rear pockets mean you can use it as an outer layer to ride all day in.
Other Black Friday deals
If you've gotten this far, then you're clearly an avid deal-smith, so why stop now?
The list below overviews our ecosystem of articles dedicated to finding the best deals available. We've got deals pages tailored to road bikes, electric bikes, clothing and more, as well as retailer-specific deals pages such as Wiggle. We've even got a page dedicated to GoPro cameras.
- Black Friday bike helmets: Safety on a budget for road and off-road use
- Black Friday cycling clothing: Kit out your cycling wardrobe without paying a fortune
- Black Friday cycling shoes: Save on summer and winter kicks
- Black Friday electric bikes: Power your way to savings
- Black Friday gravel bikes: Gravel grinding doesn't have to cost a fortune
- Black Friday kids bikes: They grow so fast, so don't pay full price
- Black Friday turbo trainers: Everything you need to get Zwifting on a budget
- Black Friday Castelli: Save on winter kit just as winter takes hold
- Black Friday Garmin: Smartwatches, cycling computers and more
- Black Friday GoPro: Shoot for the moon with top-quality action camera deals
- Black Friday Rapha: Big deals on the British clothing brand
- Black Friday Wiggle: One of the world's biggest cycling sales
- Black Friday Wahoo: The best prices on Wahoo's range of cycling tech
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as tech writer. Tom has over 10 years experience as a qualified mechanic with 5 or so of those being spent running an independent workshop. Tom has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track and has ridden and competed in most disciplines, even the odd bit of bike polo. Tom is as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike exploring the Worcestershire lanes.
Most Popular
By Josh Croxton