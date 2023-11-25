The secret to staying warm this winter, top Black Friday cold weather kit deals

Black Friday weekend is here, after a busy day of deal hunting yesterday the CN Tech Team are at it again over the course of the weekend to hunt out the best deals and keep our Black Friday bike deals hub and live deals blog updated.

In the UK we experienced sub-zero temperatures overnight and a heavy frost this morning which would signal a properly cold period is about to begin and the end of the mild temperatures we have enjoyed so far this November.

I've rounded up some top deals on a great winter kit this morning. Pieces that will strengthen your winter-riding closet, keep you more comfortable and even make you look forward to getting ready for a winter ride. I've found this can make all the difference sometimes!

Quick Black Friday Winter cycling kit deals

US Deals

UK Deals

Black Friday winter kit deals

Castelli Perfetto ROS 2 Jacket

US: $230 $157 at Sigma Sports

UK: £260 £139.00 at Sigma Sports

47% Off - If you are going to invest a little more money in a long-sleeved jacket the Perfetto ROS 2 is one of the best out there. I have this exact jacket in the colour shown and can wear it in spring, autumn and winter. It's incredibly versatile and the updated 2nd gen model has three rear pockets that are an upgrade on the original's slightly baggy two.

dhb Men's and Women's Thermal Bib Tights

US: $75.00 $43.99 at Wiggle

UK: £60.00 £35.00 at Wiggle

42% Off - This is the cheapest I've ever seen the Thermal bib tights from dhb in the UK. I'd recommend buying a pair for the money. They are fantastically comfortable and warm bib tights that allow for a great range of movement. I've found myself reaching for mine a lot this autumn and winter already. They are also in our Bibtights buyers guide. The discounted women's pair are here

GripGrab Expert Seamless Long Sleeve Thermal Base Layer

US: $ 66.90 $52.99 at Wiggle

UK £56.95 £45.49 at Wiggle

20% off - GripGrab know a thing or two about winter kit and if you wanted one quality base layer to get you through the winter and the worst weather the Expert Seamless would do it. I was out riding in mine this week and it's a high-quality, luxurious base layer. If you invest, you won't be disappointed.

Spatz Legalz Glo

USA: NA

UK: £69.00 £45.00 at Sigma Sports

35% off - If you're struggling with cold feet or aren't happy with your current overshoes, buy yourself a pair of Spatz Legalz this weekend. Designed in Yorkshire, UK by an ex-pro rider. They are as good as it gets right now and are often my go-to pick for winter rides. This is a bargain. All sizes are available right now.

Endura Fs260-pro Nemo 2 Waterproof Gloves

USA: NA

UK: £32.99 £9.99 at CycleStore

69% off - Neoprene gloves can work wonders in the rain and cold and make a great addition to your kit collection. For £10 these Fs260 gloves from Scottish brand Endura are a bargain. Available in blue and sizes XS,S, and XXL currently.

Endura Pro Sl Womens Primaloft Gilet:

USA: NA

UK: £119.99 £37.99 at CycleStore

68% off - If you are shopping for some winter kit, invest in this gilet, I promise you won't disappointed. I recently included the men's version it in our best cycling gilets buyers guide. It's Primaloft filling makes it plush and warm and the rear pockets mean you can use it as an outer layer to ride all day in.

