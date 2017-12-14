Blaak shows off new world champion's jersey

Image 1 of 3 Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) wearing her new world champion's kit (Image credit: George Deswijzen) Image 2 of 3 Chantal Blaak (Image credit: George Deswijzen) Image 3 of 3 Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) wears new world champion's jersey in 2018 (Image credit: George Deswijzen)

Boels-Dolmans shared with Cyclingnews photos of Chantal Blaak wearing her new team-issued world champion's jersey. The Dutchwoman will sport a classic version of the jersey, all white with rainbow bands around the chest and cuffs of her sleeves. There was space allocated above the bands for team sponsors Boels Rental and Dolmans Landscaping, Specialized and Santini clothing.

Good things are happening for Blaak, who won the world title in the women's road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Bergen in September. She took a solo victory ahead of runner-up Katrin Garfoot (Australia) and third-placed Amalie Dideriksen (Denmark).

She also was recently crowned Female Athlete of the Year at the Rotterdam-Rijnmond Sports Awards in December.

Blaak's 2018 race schedule has yet to be determined, according to her team.

Boels-Dolmans released images of their new team kit that will be worn during the 2018 season. At a training camp in Spain, 11 riders lined up for a photo shoot in the predominantly orange jersey that has some slight design variations compared to the previous year.

Exceptions were Blaak, who wore her world champion's kit, Lizzie Deignan wore her British road champion's jersey and Christine Majerus wore her Luxembourg road champion's jersey.

Other team members include Women’s WorldTour winner Anna van der Breggen, Karol-Ann Canuel, Amalie Dideriksen, Megan Guarnier, Amy Pieters and Jip van den Bos. Two spots on the team's roster opened up following the exit of Kasia Pawlowska and Nikki Brammeier, who will focus on cyclo-cross in 2018. The team filled those spots with Anna Plichta and Skylar Schneider.

Boels-Dolmans announced in December that they renewed contracts with the two title sponsors through 2020.