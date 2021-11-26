BikeExchange complete women's roster with six new riders in 2022

Team BikeExchange Jayco, newly named in 2022, have finalised their 13-rider roster for the women's squad. The Australian Women's WorldTeam have signed six new riders to race alongside seven returning riders that offer a wide range of strengths and versatility.

"Next year is really exciting for us as we have six new riders joining us, all with different strengths. This is something that I think will be to our advantage, having a real variety of riders that can challenge for the victory from many different race scenarios," Head Sport Director, Martin Vestby said.

"In the past we have often had one or two main leaders, next year we will of course have leaders for certain target races but in general, we are known as a team that gives opportunities to more riders and will continue doing that."

The team have already announced the six new riders to include Nina Kessler, Chelisie Tan Wei Shi, Ruby Roseman-Gannon, Kristen Faulkner, Georgia Baker, and Alexandra Manly.

The team saw a departure of Annemiek van Vleuten to Movistar last year and this year will lose Grace Brown to FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope, Sarah Roy to Canyon-SRAM, and Jessica Roberts head to Team Coop-Hitec Products, while two riders have retired: Janneke Ensing and Lucy Kennedy.

Returning riders are Amanda Spratt, who will lead the team during many of the Spring Classics and mountainous stage races, along with Jess Allen, Ariana Fidanza, Teniel Campbell, Ane Santesteban, Georgia Williams and Urška Žigart.

"The work done over this last year, working together with performance and technical team, has been very intense and I do believe that we have managed to put together the best line-up possible for the 2022 season," General Manager Brent Copeland said.

"We have deeply analysed what has been done in the past and how we have to manage our future. Last season wasn’t the easiest for us, but with the talent and determination of our riders and staff members, we believe can step back up in the WorldTour ranking once again."

The team that began as Orica-AIS in 2012 now head into their second decade of racing at the highest level of women's professional bike racing. Vestby noted that the change in roster was a dramatic one compared to previous seasons but that it was an exciting challenge and fresh start.

“I think it will make the whole team step-up a level. The older riders in the team, like Spratt who has been here since 2012, will be able guide the new recruits and show them our team culture and riding style and likewise, they can learn a lot from the new riders and their ideas," Vestby said.

"It will be really interesting to see how the six new riders can progress and develop with us in 2022, as they will all be making the step up into the WorldTour with us.

"This is a big step for any rider, but we saw the likes of Teniel and Urška making great progression this season, and both were able to win UCI races in their first year with us."

Team BikeExchange Jayco women for 2022