Image 1 of 3 Bike Pure launch UK cycling development team (Image credit: Bike Pure) Image 2 of 3 The Bike Pure development team (Image credit: Bike Pure) Image 3 of 3 Bike Pure launch UK cycling development team (Image credit: Bike Pure)

Advocates for clean cycling, Bike Pure, have presented their UK women’s development team for the 2014 season. Known as Bike Pure - LeMond - Aspire Velotech, with Greg LeMond adding his support to the team, the squad will race within the British Cycling calendar, with Karl Nielsen the European Lead for Bike Pure, their manager.

The team will be racing in the National Road Race calendar, the Team Series and National Track events, as well as cyclo-cross during the winter.

“This is an exciting project not only for the girls but for myself too. Bike Pure is passionate about rider development and women’s cycling, and this is a great opportunity to try new methods of development.

“Development of riders needs to be both on and off the bike. Our junior women have to juggle their educational aspirations as well as their cycling ones, and add to the mix a quality family and social life, these next two years are busy and fundamental to their futures,” Nielsen said.

Bike Pure aim to promote sporting ethics and clean cycling.

Co-Founder of Bike Pure, Andy Layhe said, "We are about to embark on an historic journey with our first venture into team cycling. With the valued support of our main sponsors LeMond Revolution and Aspire Velotech along with Bike Science UK, The Sufferfest, Sukkie Hydration, DeFeet and Lazer Helmets we hope to bring something new and exciting to the UK race scene."

"We feel it's very important we support grass roots cycling, notably women’s cycling and development whilst at the same time promoting sporting integrity at events up and down the UK. Our talented young riders will act as role models for Bike Pure and cycling fans up and down the country. Cycling has become very popular in the UK and this gives us a great opportunity to bring Bike Pure's message closer to the masses."

Riders:

Hester Stembridge, 17, – Devon

Paige Milward, 16, – Stoke on Trent

Frankie Morgans-Slader, 17, East London

Anna-Marie Hughes, 16, Uxbridge

Sophie Black, 17, Isle of Man

Lucy Harper, 17, Essex