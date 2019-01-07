Bigla unveil new jersey for 2019

Image 1 of 2 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig will be Bigla's star rider in 2019 (Image credit: Bigla Cycling Team) Image 2 of 2 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig wears the new Bigla jersey (Image credit: Bigla Cycling Team)

The Bigla Pro Cycling team have unveiled a dramatically different look for the 2019 season with a new black and turquoise jersey design. The team's all-rounder Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig showed off the new kit in a gallery of images published on the team's social media channels.

Having raced in a predominantly white kit with blue accents over recent years, the colour scheme is in honour of their new partnership with bike manufacturer Chapter2. It was announced last November that the New Zealand brand would replace Cervelo as the team's bike supplier, bringing an end to their four-year partnership.

The new jersey, designed by Scottish brand Endura, features a black background with rectangular blocks of turquoise. What is striking in the design is a lack of sponsor branding, aside from the appearance of primary sponsor Bigla three times - written comparatively small. The UCI logo and Endura also feature on the chest and collar respectively.

"The design of the Bigla kit for 2019 reflects the fact that we start with a clean sheet and no restrictions. None of the sponsors demanded the usual space they might expect, so in that respect, it is the visual representation of selflessness for the greater good, and that is a cornerstone of the team’s ethos," explained Endura brand director Pamela Barclay.

"The simplicity and streamlined effect is modern and progressive and the linear pattern reflects the sense of speed on the road when you are all out on an effort; it gives the sense of the lines on the road as you swallow them on a solo attempt with your head down."

Bigla will debut the jersey at their first race of the season Semana Valenciana at the end of February.