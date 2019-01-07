Bigla unveil new jersey for 2019
Black and turquoise jersey reflects new bike partnership
The Bigla Pro Cycling team have unveiled a dramatically different look for the 2019 season with a new black and turquoise jersey design. The team's all-rounder Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig showed off the new kit in a gallery of images published on the team's social media channels.
Related Articles
Uttrup Ludwig vows to come out swinging in Worlds road race
Chapter2 bikes replace Cervelo at women's Bigla team in 2019
Cervelo-Bigla owner accused of bullying, fat shaming, and abusing female riders
Moolman-Pasio responds to abuse accusations against Cervelo-Bigla owner
Cervelo-Bigla implement welfare measures after abuse allegations
Having raced in a predominantly white kit with blue accents over recent years, the colour scheme is in honour of their new partnership with bike manufacturer Chapter2. It was announced last November that the New Zealand brand would replace Cervelo as the team's bike supplier, bringing an end to their four-year partnership.
The new jersey, designed by Scottish brand Endura, features a black background with rectangular blocks of turquoise. What is striking in the design is a lack of sponsor branding, aside from the appearance of primary sponsor Bigla three times - written comparatively small. The UCI logo and Endura also feature on the chest and collar respectively.
"The design of the Bigla kit for 2019 reflects the fact that we start with a clean sheet and no restrictions. None of the sponsors demanded the usual space they might expect, so in that respect, it is the visual representation of selflessness for the greater good, and that is a cornerstone of the team’s ethos," explained Endura brand director Pamela Barclay.
"The simplicity and streamlined effect is modern and progressive and the linear pattern reflects the sense of speed on the road when you are all out on an effort; it gives the sense of the lines on the road as you swallow them on a solo attempt with your head down."
Bigla will debut the jersey at their first race of the season Semana Valenciana at the end of February.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy