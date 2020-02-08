Bigla-Katusha reveal new dark blue 2020 jersey

Image 1 of 7 Bigla-Katusha 2020 team kit - all new nave blue and salmon mixed with traditional aqua colours (Image credit: Bigla-Katusha) Image 2 of 7 Bigla-Katusha 2020 team kit - all new nave blue and salmon mixed with traditional aqua colours (Image credit: Bigla-Katusha) Image 3 of 7 Bigla-Katusha 2020 team kit - all new nave blue and salmon mixed with traditional aqua colours (Image credit: Bigla-Katusha) Image 4 of 7 Bigla-Katusha 2020 team kit - all new nave blue and salmon mixed with traditional aqua colours (Image credit: Bigla-Katusha) Image 5 of 7 Bigla-Katusha 2020 team kit - all new nave blue and salmon mixed with traditional aqua colours (Image credit: Bigla-Katusha) Image 6 of 7 Bigla-Katusha 2020 team kit - all new nave blue and salmon mixed with traditional aqua colours (Image credit: Bigla-Katusha) Image 7 of 7 (Image credit: Bigla-Katusha)

Bigla-Katusha have revealed an all-new kit for the 2020 season that keeps their traditional aqua blue but adds navy blue and salmon pink to the palette. Katusha Sports have designed the jersey with light patterning on the collar and back of the jersey.

The colour scheme is also used on the team-issued CHAPTER2 bikes, Tacx water bottles and Endura helmets.

According to a press release from Katusha Sports, the 2020 race kit is fully bespoke for each rider, with every item being made to measure, for a perfect fit, to meet each rider’s individual needs.

"Working with an open brief we were able to design a truly stand out kit, different and unique in the peloton," said Alexis Schoeb, CEO of Katusha. "To be able to bring our technology driven methodology in, and balance it with a bespoke design has been a great experience. I love this kit, I really do."

After years of partnership in the men's WorldTour, Katusha Sports announced last October that they would co-title sponsor UCI Women's Continental team Bigla this year.

Clara Koppenburg shows off new Bigla-Katusha team kit for 2020 (Image credit: Bigla-Katusha)

Bigla-Katusha re-signed Clara Koppenburg as a team leader for 2020 but has lost Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig to FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope.

Although the team is not one of the eight women's teams that have acquired WorldTour status this year, they are among the second-tier of Continental teams and are expected to contest many of the highest level of races in the world.

“I am very excited to have Katusha as our kit partner, because they produce products of such high quality and also original design," Koppenburg said in a team press release.

"My expectations of our new team kit were accordingly quite high, but they were exceeded when I saw the design and tried it on. I absolutely love our new kit. The colours and the small details, combined with the superior tech and quality is a perfect balance, and I can’t wait to wear this at the races and training all year long.

"I anticipate that every time I will put it on, I’ll fell such pride, excitement and power on the bike, which will motivate me to give everything in training and racing, and represent our team as well as possible."