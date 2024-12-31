Big names and young super talents stand out on Tour Down Under start lists

Stevie Williams, Pablo Torres, Chloe Dygert and Alison Jackson confirmed on race entry lists for 2025 kick-off in Australia

The peloton rides past a kangaroo sign during the second stage of the 2024 Tour Down Under
The peloton rides past a kangaroo sign during the second stage of the 2024 Tour Down Under (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Santos Tour Down Under have revealed the full entity list for the 2025 Australian stage races, with defending champion Stevie Williams (Israel-Premier Tech) joined in the men's race by Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers), Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana), Luke Plapp (Jayco AlUla), 2023 winner Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates XRG), Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), Dylan van Baarle (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Damien Howson, who leads the Australian national team. 

The women’s peloton includes Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Liv-AlUla-Jayco), Chloe Dygert (Canyon-Sram), Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek), Ruth Edwards (Human Powered Health), Alison Jackson (EF Education-Oatly) and Olympic silver medallist Ally Wollaston (FDJ-Suez). 2024 winner Sarah Gigante will not race after recently undergoing surgery to treat iliac artery endofibrosis.

Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.