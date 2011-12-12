Biennial Wildside MTB race back for 2012

Image 1 of 2 Zoe King sits in second wheel along the beach. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com) Image 2 of 2 Sid Taberlay (right) may have been overall victor had it not been for bad luck on day two. (Image credit: Rick Eaves / www.rickeaves.com)

The Pure Tasmania Wildside MTB race will happen again in 2012 over four days from January 28 to 31. Racers will journey over 140km of competition and 60km of cruising from the mountains to the sea in Australia's Tasmania. The event will start beside the Cradle Mountain World Heritage Area and finish in Strahan - two of Tasmania's adventure and tourism icons.

The Wildside MTB is open to competitive and recreational riders. They can race hard against some of the best riders in Australia or just enjoy riding, but a reasonable level of skill and fitness is required.

The race was held annually from 2002 to 2006 and thereafter every two years. When last run in 2010, Daniel McConnell and Rowena Fry won the open men's and women's categories.

The event will be formally launched on January 12, 2012. For more information, visit wildsidemtb.com.