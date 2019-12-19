BH reveals Core gravel e-bike

BH’s new Core gravel bike has an alloy frame and carbon fork

BH has engineered a solution to the many difficulties facing many e-bike manufacturers - especially those looking to add electricity to the gravel realm. The Spanish cycling brand has invested significantly in its e-bike product portfolio and the latest offering is a range of road and gravel bikes.

With its new Core model, BH has slickly integrated a compact battery and electric assistance motor, providing generous assistance without producing ungainly frames.

Anchoring the Core range is a 540Wh lithium-ion battery pack, which provides up to 115km of pedal assistance via an integrated electric motor. Its power output peaks at 250W.

Where BH’s industrial designers and engineers have been particularly clever, is the packaging of this assistance system within these new Core bikes.

Integrating battery packs and electric motors with mountain bikes is a far easier design due to the oversized tubes and generally wider Q-factor. For gravel bike riders, the bottom bracket bulk and ballooning Q-factor required to home e-bike hardware can be an issue.

To avoid this wide stance annoyance, BH’s design team managed to package the Core’s e-bike bits in such a way, that these new battery assistance gravel bikes can run a 163mm Q-factor. That is a lot closer to a conventional road/gravel bike crankset spacing than rival off-road capable e-bikes.

Beyond the more natural pedal spacing, BH has also not simply used a single frame geometry for all its Core bikes. The gravel versions feature appropriate geometry, with a slightly slacker head angle and higher stack height than the road bike Core variants, benefitting stability on loose gravel surfaces.

Aside from the tight electric motorisation and packaging, BH has also assured a clean appearance for its Core gravel bikes. Using FSA’s ACR bar and stem combination, these gravel travel e-bikes feature fully internal cable routing and a smart top cap, with an LED battery indicator.

BH has also launched its own Core App, which uses Bluetooth connectivity to assist riders who would like to specifically tune the intensity and function of their assistance modes.

Recharging convenience for these new BH Core gravel bikes is rated at 90 minutes, to replenish 80% of the battery pack’s energy.