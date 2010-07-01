Beytagh leads Gravity East series into round three

A racer at the Gravity East Series in the Plattekill Bike Park in Roxbury, New York (Image credit: Gravity East Series)

Many American downhillers will celebrate Independence Day at the Gravity East Series as it moves north to the mountain that started it all, Plattekill Bike Park in Roxbury, New York. Round three will happen July 2-4.

The Gravity East series is heating up, with a three-way tie for second place in the men's elite field between Gavin Vaughan, Jason Memmelaar and Richie Rude. Geritt Beytagh leads the series.

Fifth placed Leif Lorenzen and the rest of the elite men are close behind and all in striking distance.

In the elite women's field, Dawn Bourque, Karen Egan and a new rider to the elite women's scene, Rae Gandolf, will battle it out.

In the amateur fields, all the point races are tightening up, with the top five spots being up for grabs in every division. With two races in the books, it could be anybody's series. There are eight races total, with one drop.

Plattekill Bike Park has prepared a long fast and technical course on the famed north side of the mountain. The venue has been working to make 2010 its best season ever. The Bike Park has a new start gate an all new timing system and years of experience to make sure race day runs smoothly.

For more information on the Gravity East Series, visit www.gravityeastseries.com.