Bennati out with fractured vertebra

Image 1 of 5 Daniel Bennati (Tinkoff) crashed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Daniel Bennati (Tinkoff) crashed (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Daniele Bennati (Tinkoff Team) wins stage 1 and takes the first leader's jersey at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Daniele Bennati wins the opening stage at Ruta del Sol (Image credit: Bettini) Image 5 of 5 Daniele Bennati checking out the kit on his teammates (Image credit: Courtesy of Polartec-Kometa)

Daniele Bennati will be out of racing the rest of the spring with a fractured vertebra suffered in a crash at Milan-San Remo on Saturday. The Tinkoff Team rider "will have an enforced period of rest for at least a month before he can resume training."

In a press release, the team said that the Italian was involved in a crash shortly before the Cipressa. He was unable to avoid a crash in front of him, "toppled from his bike and fell, landing on his left buttock."

Scans showed the fractured L4 vertebra, near the bottom of the spine. After his rest period he will undergo further assessments to determine his return to racing.

The 35-year-old Italian won the first stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia/Ruta del Sol in February.