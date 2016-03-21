Bennati out with fractured vertebra
Italian crashed out of Milan-San Remo
Daniele Bennati will be out of racing the rest of the spring with a fractured vertebra suffered in a crash at Milan-San Remo on Saturday. The Tinkoff Team rider "will have an enforced period of rest for at least a month before he can resume training."
In a press release, the team said that the Italian was involved in a crash shortly before the Cipressa. He was unable to avoid a crash in front of him, "toppled from his bike and fell, landing on his left buttock."
Scans showed the fractured L4 vertebra, near the bottom of the spine. After his rest period he will undergo further assessments to determine his return to racing.
The 35-year-old Italian won the first stage of the Vuelta a Andalucia/Ruta del Sol in February.
