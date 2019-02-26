Ben Swift cleared to leave hospital

Image 1 of 2 Ben Swift posted photographs of his injuries on social media (Image credit: Instagram) Image 2 of 2 Ben Swift back in Team Sky colours after two years (Image credit: Team Sky)

Ben Swift (Team Sky) has been discharged from hospital and will return home to continue his recuperation from serious injuries suffered in a training crash on February 20 in Tenerife. The British rider also posted images of his facial injuries on Instagram, revealing how he is recovering well.

"Some really good news," Swift wrote on Twitter. "Had final scans today and have all come back good. Finally after a long week in hospital I have been discharged and will be on my way home tomorrow."

Swift suffered a torn spleen, multiple bruises, facial wounds and road rash in a heavy crash when he clipped a rock outcropping while descending with teammate Geraint Thomas. Swift had no fractures, but the bleeding from his spleen was serious enough for medical staff to put him in the intensive care unit. The bleeding was stopped and a procedure was performed that afternoon to reduce the risk of the bleeding starting again. Swift remained in close observation in hospital until today.

The 31-year-old Yorkshire rider started his career with Katusha before moving to Team Sky from 2010 to 2016. After two years with UAE Emirates, he returned to Team Sky this season. He finished second in the 2016 Milan-San Remo and has won 13 races during his career.

Swift opened his 2019 season at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, where he finished 22nd, and just recently finished Tour La Provence.