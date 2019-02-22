Ben Swift in intensive care with spleen injury

Image 1 of 5 Ben Swift back in Team Sky colours after two years (Image credit: Team Sky) Image 2 of 5 Ben Swift represents Great Britain at the 2017 World Championship road race in Norway, where he finished fifth (Image credit: Courtesy of British Cycling) Image 3 of 5 Ben Swift (UAE Team Emirates) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Ben Swift (Sky) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Team Sky's Ben Swift advises us to mix our training up as much as possible to keep it stimulating (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Ben Swift (Team Sky) is in intensive care in hospital after a training crash left him with a torn spleen, multiple bruises, facial wounds and road rash. The team reports that while he is doing better, he will remain under observation for several days.

Swift and teammate Geraint Thomas were training on Tenerife on Wednesday morning when Swift "clipped a rock whilst descending, causing him to crash heavily," the team said.

Scans showed no fractures, but the most serious injury was to bleeding in the spleen. The bleeding has been stopped and “a procedure was performed on Wednesday afternoon to reduce the risks of this bleeding starting again. Swift will remain in close observation for the next few days."

Team doctor Inigo Sarriegui said that "Thankfully though, he didn't lose consciousness and was aware of the incident afterwards."

On Thursday Swift thanked people for their support via social media, in turn receiving messages of support.

"I am still in intensive care at the moment. But hopefully move onto a normal ward tomorrow. They have stopped the bleed in the spleen. But just need to keep monitoring it. Along with that I have facial wounds and road rash,” Swift wrote.

The 31-year-old Yorkshire rider started his career with Katusha before riding for Team Sky from 2010 to 2016. After two years with UAE Emirates, he returned this season to Team Sky. He finished second in the 2016 Milan-San Remo and has won 13 races during his career.

Swift opened his season at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, where he finished 22nd, and just recently finished Tour La Provence.