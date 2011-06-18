Ben King's US Pro national champion's jersey to be auctioned for charity

Image 1 of 2 Ben King's national champion's jersey is up for auction. Image 2 of 2 Brianna and Ryan Pettit (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

2010 US professional road champion Ben King (RadioShack) has donated a signed, national champion's jersey to be auctioned off in support of the Ronald McDonald House.

The auction is part of the New Jersey-based Heart House/CADV/CC Evesham elite cycling team's efforts to raise money in memory of team member Ryan Pettit's six-year-old daughter Brianna, who died in October 2009 following surgery to correct a heart defect.

The team is raising money for the Ronald McDonald House in Delaware where the Ryan Pettit and his wife Becky stayed during Brianna's time in the hospital. The house offers parents the opportunity to stay near the hospital where their children are being treated.

"For me it was simple way to support a great charity, but I'm not the one really giving. It's the person who wins the auction," said King. The 2010 US champion made his professional debut in 2008, and his team director from that season now runs the Heart House/CADV/CC Evesham elite cycling team.

Bids for King's jersey can be placed here: http://cgi.ebay.com/ws/eBayISAPI.dll?ViewItem&item=250835233037#ht_672wt_1141

The eBay auction for the US champion's jersey concludes the evening of Sunday, June 19.

