Beltran signs for Tinkoff-Saxo

Image 1 of 2 Edward Beltran has signed for Tinkoff-Saxo. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media) Image 2 of 2 Tinkoff-Saxo manager Bjarne Riis with new signing Edward Beltran. (Image credit: BreakThrough Media)

Tinkoff-Saxo has announced the signing of Edward Beltran on a two-year contract. The Colombian began the 2014 season in Italy with Tinkoff-Saxo's affiliate amateur team, Nankang–Fondriest, but has been promoted to the WorldTour squad with immediate effect.

"I am very excited about Edward joining the team. We have tested him and looked at his files, and he’s very capable on the long climbs," said Tinkoff-Saxo manager Bjarne Riis.

The 24-year-old Beltran is a native of Tunja, where Miguel Indurain won the time trial at the world championships in 1995. Beltran has spent the past four seasons racing for the EPM-UNE squad in Colombia.

"The competition in Colombia is fierce, and Edward is among the best of them, so naturally we expect him to do great as he further develops by competing in the WorldTour," Riis said.

Beltran put pen to paper with Riis' team in Tuscany at the weekend and is expected to make his debut for Tinkoff-Saxo at the Critérium International later this month. "It's always a good feeling to sign with a young rider. I could really see the joy in his eyes. He was very proud," Riis said.

Beltran has described signing for Tinkoff-Saxo as "the culmination of a lifelong dream" and said that he is ready to play a supporting role for his new leaders in the high mountains.

"I am a pure climber, so for me helping the team in the mountainous races is my main goal," he said. "I love cycling because it's just like the life I've lived. I got to be tough and give it my best even though I’ll encounter many challenges."