Beltran must pay Liquigas damages for doping positive

Manuel Beltran must pay damages to Liquigas for his positive doping test from the 2008 Tour de France. The arbitration committee of the Federazione Ciclistica Italiana (Italian Cycling Federation) issued the ruling last week.

Beltran tested positive for EPO after the first stage of the Tour in 2008. He has been suspended for two years, and will be eligible to return this summer, at the age of 39.

“We are very pleased with this decision, which recognises our company as the victim of the recklessness and irresponsibility of an athlete,” said Liquigas Sport chairman Paolo del Lago, according to the Italian newspaper La Repubblica. The case was brought “primarily by the desire to send a strong message against those who destroy cycling.

“Liquigas Sport has always maintained strict internal discipline against doping, and this action proves it. We also believe it is a historic event for the whole world of cycling, as well as an important precedent in the battle to protect the sporting ethic.”

Details of the financial settlement were not released.